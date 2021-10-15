https://sputniknews.com/20211015/texas-official-caught-instructing-teachers-to-balance-holocaust-books-with-opposing-views-1089937542.html

Texas Official Caught Instructing Teachers to Balance Holocaust Books With ‘Opposing’ Views

The Texas official at the center of the story has been identified as Gina Peddy. She reportedly made the comment Friday afternoon during a training session in which administrators discussed which books would be allowed in classroom libraries.The training took place in response to a parent’s complaint that prompted the Carroll school board to vote on reprimanding a fourth grade teacher that kept an anti-racism text in her classroom.A Carroll staff member is said to have discreetly recorded the Friday training where Peddy referenced Texas House Bill 3979, which requires teachers to present many perspectives when discussing “widely debated and controversial” subjects.“How do you oppose the Holocaust?” one teacher asked in response to Peddy’s remarks, to which the administrator responded by saying, “believe me… that’s come up.”In a written response that addressed Peddy’s remarks, Carroll ISD spokesperson Karen Fitzgerald reportedly said that the district is trying to help teachers comply with the new state law and Texas Senate Bill 3. The updated version is set to take effect in December.“Our district recognizes that all Texas teachers are in a precarious position with the latest legal requirements,” Fitzgerald wrote, noting that the district’s interpretation of the new Texas law “requires teachers to provide balanced perspectives not just during classroom instruction, but in the books that are available to students in class during free time.”Fitzgerald is said to have also advised teachers who are unsure about book selection to speak to school personnel and curriculum coordinators.Clay Robinson, a spokesperson for the Texas State Teachers Association which represents educators in the Lone Star state, says that the new law has nothing that explicitly governs classroom libraries.Clay reportedly referred to the book guidelines at Carroll as an “overreaction” and a “misinterpretation” of the law.Additionally, six teachers from the Carroll school district, keeping their identity anonymous, have told NBC News that district leaders have not been transparent on what teachers should be doing, adding that they felt worried about retribution when voicing their concerns.The school district has reportedly denied that it is vetting classroom libraries, but teachers have been sent a rubric that asks them to do exactly that.Carroll Superintendent Lane Ledbetter, in an email to parents, denied that the district was telling teachers to remove books. “I would like to take this opportunity to set the record straight. The district has not mandated that any book be removed from teachers' classroom libraries. Additionally, the district has not provided any training on removing books.”

