Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/2021-a-year-of-regret-1091762497.html
2021 a Year of Regret?
2021 a Year of Regret?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including TikTok becoming the most visited website... 24.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-24T09:50+0000
2021-12-24T09:50+0000
minnesota
russia
us
putin
christmas
crime
matrix
nato
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091762466_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eaf55ad315b42136fdf028735676d5fe.jpg
2021 A Year of Regret?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including TikTok becoming the most visited website in the world this year, and US life expectancy in 2020 suffering a two-year drop.
GUESTThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Congresswoman Carjacked, Bail Reform Failing, and Police Officers QuittingManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | RT Deutsche Blocked in Germany, Putin's Yearly Address, and Hillary Clinton Possibly Running in 2024In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Thom Nickels about the crime rate in America, the San Francisco District Attorney, and grand theft auto crimes. Thom spoke about the carjacking of Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon and the 'defund the police' movement popularity gone. Thom discussed the Daunte Wright police shooting verdict and the struggle to hire police in America.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about the 2024 election, Ted Cruz, and sexism in politics. Manila talked about how women vote and the perception problem of Democrats. Manila spoke about President Biden's 2021 performance and Hillary Clinton possibly running again for president.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
minnesota
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091762466_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_732ac48f2dd1c3830ec34c0aa33940ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
minnesota, russia, us, putin, christmas, crime, matrix, nato, the backstory, аудио, radio

2021 a Year of Regret?

09:50 GMT 24.12.2021
2021 A Year of Regret?
Subscribe
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including TikTok becoming the most visited website in the world this year, and US life expectancy in 2020 suffering a two-year drop.
GUEST
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Congresswoman Carjacked, Bail Reform Failing, and Police Officers Quitting
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | RT Deutsche Blocked in Germany, Putin's Yearly Address, and Hillary Clinton Possibly Running in 2024
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Thom Nickels about the crime rate in America, the San Francisco District Attorney, and grand theft auto crimes. Thom spoke about the carjacking of Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon and the 'defund the police' movement popularity gone. Thom discussed the Daunte Wright police shooting verdict and the struggle to hire police in America.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about the 2024 election, Ted Cruz, and sexism in politics. Manila talked about how women vote and the perception problem of Democrats. Manila spoke about President Biden's 2021 performance and Hillary Clinton possibly running again for president.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:21 GMT39 Killed, Many Injured in Bangladesh After Ferry Catches Fire
10:16 GMTTesla to Restrict Built-In Gaming Features in Cars Following Safety Agency Probe, Reports Say
10:01 GMTPolice Kill 14-Year-Old Girl While Firing at Suspect in North Hollywood, Reports Say
09:03 GMTWhy Biden-Trump 2024 Rematch is Big 'If' & How Michelle Obama Could Replace Joe in Presidential Race
08:52 GMTSecurity Concerns Raised as US Lawmakers Split Over Senate Sitting on Anniversary of Capitol Riot
08:38 GMTChris Martin Sends Waves With Announcement Coldplay Will Stop Making Music in 2025
08:29 GMTRoscosmos: Russian Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With OneWeb Satellites Installed on Launch Pad
07:34 GMTQueen to Deliver ‘Particularly Personal’ Tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas Day Message
06:45 GMTCourt in India's Most Populous State Urges to Delay Election Over Omicron
06:28 GMT'Juve Lost Its DNA After Ronaldo's Arrival': Italian Legend Gianluigi Buffon Makes Shocking Claim
06:25 GMTAll NATO Exercises in Ukraine are Anti-Russian, Diplomat Says
06:21 GMTRussia Fears Provocation by West in Belarus During Referendum on Basic Law, Diplomat Says
06:20 GMTOrganic Farming Potentially Worse for Environment Than Conventional, Study Warns
05:56 GMT30th Anniversary of the USSR's Collapse: Ukraine Ruined Chances for a Viable CIS, Archives Reveal
05:47 GMTNuclear War Will Only Result in Destruction of Humankind, UNGA President Says
05:43 GMTNHS ‘On a War Footing’ Facing Soaring Hospitalizations Due to Omicron COVID Strain, Staff 'Off Sick'
05:42 GMTDrawing Ukraine Into NATO, Missiles Placing Near Russia Creates Military Risks, Lavrov Says
05:37 GMTMiss World 2021 Organisers Lose Millions Amid Beauty Pageant's Cancellation, Report Says
05:18 GMTRomania Seeks to Buy 32 Old Norwegian F-16 Fighter Jets Replaced by F-35s
04:28 GMTGorbachev Supporting Russian-US Discussions of Security Issues, Hopes for Outcome