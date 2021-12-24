https://sputniknews.com/20211224/2021-a-year-of-regret-1091762497.html
2021 a Year of Regret?
2021 A Year of Regret?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including TikTok becoming the most visited website in the world this year, and US life expectancy in 2020 suffering a two-year drop.
GUESTThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Congresswoman Carjacked, Bail Reform Failing, and Police Officers QuittingManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | RT Deutsche Blocked in Germany, Putin's Yearly Address, and Hillary Clinton Possibly Running in 2024In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Thom Nickels about the crime rate in America, the San Francisco District Attorney, and grand theft auto crimes. Thom spoke about the carjacking of Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon and the 'defund the police' movement popularity gone. Thom discussed the Daunte Wright police shooting verdict and the struggle to hire police in America.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about the 2024 election, Ted Cruz, and sexism in politics. Manila talked about how women vote and the perception problem of Democrats. Manila spoke about President Biden's 2021 performance and Hillary Clinton possibly running again for president.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Congresswoman Carjacked, Bail Reform Failing, and Police Officers Quitting
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | RT Deutsche Blocked in Germany, Putin's Yearly Address, and Hillary Clinton Possibly Running in 2024
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Thom Nickels about the crime rate in America, the San Francisco District Attorney, and grand theft auto crimes. Thom spoke about the carjacking of Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon and the 'defund the police' movement popularity gone. Thom discussed the Daunte Wright police shooting verdict and the struggle to hire police in America.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about the 2024 election, Ted Cruz, and sexism in politics. Manila talked about how women vote and the perception problem of Democrats. Manila spoke about President Biden's 2021 performance and Hillary Clinton possibly running again for president.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com