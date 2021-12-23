Registration was successful!
Russian MFA on Belarus-Poland Border Crisis: West Should Bear Responsibility for Refugees
Russian MFA on Belarus-Poland Border Crisis: West Should Bear Responsibility for Refugees
The West should bear responsibility for destabilising the Middle East and North Africa by accepting refugees from these regions, Commissioner for Human Rights... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
belarus
west
russia
poland
refugees
The West should bear responsibility for destabilising the Middle East and North Africa by accepting refugees from these regions, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Russian Foreign Ministry Grigory Lukyantsev has said. The official made the statement while commenting on the migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland.
belarus, west, russia, poland, refugees

Russian MFA on Belarus-Poland Border Crisis: West Should Bear Responsibility for Refugees

06:26 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 06:40 GMT 23.12.2021)
The West should bear responsibility for destabilising the Middle East and North Africa by accepting refugees from these regions, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Russian Foreign Ministry Grigory Lukyantsev has said. The official made the statement while commenting on the migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland.
