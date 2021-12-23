Russian MFA on Belarus-Poland Border Crisis: West Should Bear Responsibility for Refugees

The West should bear responsibility for destabilising the Middle East and North Africa by accepting refugees from these regions, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Russian Foreign Ministry Grigory Lukyantsev has said. The official made the statement while commenting on the migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland.
