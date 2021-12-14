https://sputniknews.com/20211214/court-in-belarus-sentences-husband-of-tikhanovskaya-to-18-years-in-prison-source-says-1091514219.html

Court in Belarus Sentences Husband of Tikhanovskaya to 18 Years in Prison, Source Says

MINSK (Sputnik) - A regional Belarusian court on Tuesday found Sergei Tikhanovsky, a popular opposition blogger and the jailed husband of fugitive former... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

Tikhanovsky’s lawyer told Sputnik that the defence team would appeal the court verdict.The blogger attempted to become a presidential candidate in 2020 but was unable to get an official certification. His wife, however, was able to participate in the elections, gaining support from the opposition.Tikhanovsky was arrested in May 2020, when he gathered signatures in support of his wife's campaign. He was charged with organising mass riots, inciting violence against officials, and violating public order.

