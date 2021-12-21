Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/white-house-staff-member-who-contacted-biden-dec-17-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1091683725.html
White House Staff Member, Who Came Into Contact With Biden on 17 Dec, Tests Positive for COVID-19
White House Staff Member, Who Came Into Contact With Biden on 17 Dec, Tests Positive for COVID-19
A White House employee who came into contact with US President Joe Biden on 17 December has tested positive for COVID-19, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
2021-12-21T03:45+0000
2021-12-21T04:11+0000
joe biden
us
air force one
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091262059_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0b4cd6ae1cdfb0b14694a9b82d63014e.jpg
"On Monday morning, a mid-level staff member, who does not regularly have contact with the president, received a positive result for a COVID-19 test. Three days earlier, on Friday, that staff member had spent approximately 30 minutes in proximity to the president on Air Force One, on the way from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania", Psaki said.Psaki said the staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted, and tested negative prior to boarding Air Force One, as required for everyone travelling with the US president."As CDC guidance does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure, the president will continue with his daily schedule", she said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091262059_93:0:2824:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ef2e6d41515985bbe87ee8fcaeab0cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, air force one, covid-19

White House Staff Member, Who Came Into Contact With Biden on 17 Dec, Tests Positive for COVID-19

03:45 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 04:11 GMT 21.12.2021)
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTTA medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney
A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTT
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A White House employee who came into contact with US President Joe Biden on 17 December has tested positive for COVID-19, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
"On Monday morning, a mid-level staff member, who does not regularly have contact with the president, received a positive result for a COVID-19 test. Three days earlier, on Friday, that staff member had spent approximately 30 minutes in proximity to the president on Air Force One, on the way from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania", Psaki said.

"The president received an antigen test Sunday, and tested negative. This morning, after being notified of the staffer's positive test, the president received a PCR test and tested negative. He will be tested again on Wednesday", she said.

Psaki said the staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted, and tested negative prior to boarding Air Force One, as required for everyone travelling with the US president.
"As CDC guidance does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure, the president will continue with his daily schedule", she said.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:59 GMTUS Senators Call for Probe on Amazon Over Unfair Dismissals, Tornado Deaths
03:49 GMTPentagon Releases Report on Countering Extremism in Military
03:45 GMTWhite House Staff Member, Who Came Into Contact With Biden on 17 Dec, Tests Positive for COVID-19
03:39 GMTVideo: Biden Brings New Pup to White House
03:04 GMTBiden Will 'Work Like Hell' to Get BBB Past Congress After Manchin Killed Bill, Psaki Says
02:00 GMTMcConnell Says GOP ‘Welcome’ Manchin in the Party ‘If He Was So Inclined’
01:02 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Prosecution Releases Video of 2005 Raid at Epstein's Mansion
00:19 GMT47 GOPers Side With Navy SEALS in Federal Lawsuit Seeking Religious Exemption to Vaccine Mandate
00:19 GMTFrustrated Over BBB Demise, AOC Calls Senate ‘Old Boys’ Club’ That Needs a ‘Crack Down’
YesterdayProsecution Calls Maxwell 'Sophisticated Predator' in Closing Arguments Ahead of Verdict
YesterdayUS Judge Blocks Biden Admin COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors in 10 States
YesterdayQuick-Spreading Omicron Variant Now Dominant COVID-19 Strain in US, Making Up 73% of Cases, CDC Says
YesterdayBiden Admin. to Close Gaps of Unfinished Wall on US-Mexico Border
YesterdayUS Approves $108Mln Sale of Hellfire Missiles to Australia
YesterdaySullivan to Visit Israel, West Bank This Week to Discuss Iran, Other Issues
YesterdayUS Prepares Additional Options on Iran in Case Diplomacy Fails
YesterdayPentagon SPOX Says It's Not in DoD's Purview to Ensure That Santa Is Vaccinated
YesterdayTPLF Claims Withdrawal to Tigray From Occupied Areas Amid Ethiopian Government Counteroffensive
YesterdayMacron's Wife Threatens to Sue Those Who Spread Rumors About Her Alleged Gender Change
YesterdayElon Musk Believes Web 3.0 Today 'More Marketing Buzzword' Than Reality