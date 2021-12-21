Registration was successful!
Syria Continues to Suffer From US-Led Economic Sanctions, Deputy Minister Says
Syria Continues to Suffer From US-Led Economic Sanctions, Deputy Minister Says
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Syria continues to experience economic difficulties due to the economic blockade and sanctions unleashed against the country by the... 21.12.2021, Sputnik International
On Tuesday, the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan is holding Astana format talks. The negotiations are to be joined by delegations from Russia, the Syrian government, Syrian opposition, Turkey, Iran, and others.In late 2019, then-US President Donald Trump signed the so-called Caesar Act that took effect the next year, targeting almost all areas of Syria's economy. The law has since sanctioned a number of domestic and foreign companies and individuals who do business with the government of President Bashar Assad, plunging the Middle Eastern country into its worst socioeconomic crisis since the outbreak of the war.Damascus has repeatedly asked the international community to condemn the unilateral sanctions and take steps to lift them, pointing out that they have led to an increase in the number of Syrians in need and violate basic human rights.
Syria Continues to Suffer From US-Led Economic Sanctions, Deputy Minister Says

05:37 GMT 21.12.2021
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Syria continues to experience economic difficulties due to the economic blockade and sanctions unleashed against the country by the United States, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Susan, told journalists on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan is holding Astana format talks. The negotiations are to be joined by delegations from Russia, the Syrian government, Syrian opposition, Turkey, Iran, and others.

"Syria experiences economic difficulties and this is the result of the [US-led] economic war against the Syrian Arab Republic and unilateral sanctions against it", Susan said.

In late 2019, then-US President Donald Trump signed the so-called Caesar Act that took effect the next year, targeting almost all areas of Syria's economy. The law has since sanctioned a number of domestic and foreign companies and individuals who do business with the government of President Bashar Assad, plunging the Middle Eastern country into its worst socioeconomic crisis since the outbreak of the war.
Damascus has repeatedly asked the international community to condemn the unilateral sanctions and take steps to lift them, pointing out that they have led to an increase in the number of Syrians in need and violate basic human rights.
