https://sputniknews.com/20210923/us-sanctions-suffocate-syrian-people-international-community-must-act-foreign-minister-says-1089322229.html

US Sanctions Suffocating Syrian People, International Community Must Act, Foreign Minister Says

US Sanctions Suffocating Syrian People, International Community Must Act, Foreign Minister Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Syrian President Bashar Assad earlier said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that sanctions against the Syrian people... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-23T05:29+0000

2021-09-23T05:29+0000

2021-09-23T06:19+0000

world

russia

us

un

syria

us sanctions

news

syrian war

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106355/91/1063559170_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0db3dc4ad37b62a558c3d1ffebbcf39e.jpg

The international community should step up its assistance to Syria as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate under US-imposed sanctions which are suffocating the people in the country, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik.Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said he will hold "a very good meeting" with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the General Assembly and will convey that Damascus is anticipating better relations with the UN system.Mekdad also noted he is planning to meet with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session to discuss relations and coordination between the two countries.The Syrian diplomat added there are no plans yet for a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.Russian President Vladimir Putin earler said at a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad that the illegitimately present foreign armed forces in Syria do not allow the country to move along the path of consolidation.In late 2019, then-US President Donald Trump signed the so-called Caesar Act that took effect the next year, targeting almost all areas of Syria's economy. The law has since sanctioned a number of domestic and foreign companies and individuals who do business with the government of President Bashar Assad, plunging the Middle Eastern country into its worst socioeconomic crisis since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011.Damascus has repeatedly asked the international community to condemn the unilateral sanctions and take steps to lift them, pointing out that they have led to an increase in the number of Syrians in need and are violating basic human rights.

https://sputniknews.com/20201030/us-is-methodically-ruining-syrian-economy-but-damascus-has-tools-to-avert-the-pressure-prof-says-1080917918.html

russia

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, russia, us, un, syria, us sanctions, news, syrian war