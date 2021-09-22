https://sputniknews.com/20210922/turkey-should-withdraw-from-syria-end-occupation-of-territories---syrian-foreign-minister-1089318591.html

Turkey Should Withdraw From Syria, End Occupation of Territories - Syrian Foreign Minister

Mekdad underscored that Turkish troops needed to depart the disputed grounds as Syria largely views its presence as a violation of its rights.He added that the escalation in Idlib had been caused by the Turkish presence in the region and its support for the militant groups operating there.Mekdad's remarks emerged on Wednesday as Turkey recently deployed additional troops to northwestern Syria ahead of a looming meeting between Turkish officials and leaders from Russia and Iran in the coming week.It's worth noting that Turkey has maintained its presence in Syria for quite some time, with combatant positions being largely static for over a year after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoggan and Russian President Vladimir Putin struck a truce between Turkish and Syrian forces.Most recently, Putin commented on the continued footprint of foreign troops in Syria as being a "main problem" in the ongoing developments, underscoring the urgent need for such forces to pull out of the region.Incidentally, those remarks also came as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that the continued presence of American troops in eastern Syria would amount to a de facto partition of the war-torn nation. US troops have been deployed to the nation since late 2015.Idlib remains the last major stronghold of Syrian militants, who intensified their attacks on positions of the government troops within last several weeks.

Nonyank They say they are there to get rid of the Kurds, but if they were not there it would be some other lame excuse like Reclaiming the Ottoman Empire, go home Turkey and tend to your many problems at home starting with your leadership or Dictator! 1

romdrik No matter what Erdogan says, he is still a lap dog to the US. Claims he helps the Palestinians and yada, yada, yada. He's a coward, who still houses US nukes that will be used in an eventual war on Iran. Phuk this guy 1

