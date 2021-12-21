https://sputniknews.com/20211221/mcconnell-says-gop-welcome-manchin-in-the-party-if-he-was-so-inclined-1091682265.html

McConnell Says GOP ‘Welcome’ Manchin in the Party ‘If He Was So Inclined’

McConnell Says GOP ‘Welcome’ Manchin in the Party ‘If He Was So Inclined’

McConnell Says GOP ‘Welcome’ Manchin in The Party ‘If He Was So Inclined’

2021-12-21T02:00+0000

2021-12-21T02:00+0000

2021-12-21T02:00+0000

us

mitch mcconnell

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081747467_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0c9f009ade3312c9c2aae69ae0f761db.jpg

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that he is ready to consider Joe Manchin’s membership in the Republican Party after the latter came under fire for his unwillingness to vote for the BBB plan.Speaking on "The Guy Benson Show", McConnell said that while he didn't foresee Manchin’s announcement, he believed “the single greatest favor Joe Manchin could give the country is to kill this bill.”The lawmaker also noted that he was shocked by the reaction from the Democratic progressive “Squad,” saying that it wasn’t smart as the evenly divided Senate is going to be 50/50 for another year."He doesn’t fit well over there [in the Democratic Party], but that is a decision ultimately that he has to make. We certainly welcome him to join us if he was so inclined," McConnell said.The Republican also admitted that he “feels more optimistic” after the adoption of the draft law was postponed for an unknown period of time. He claimed that “the American people have seen what true liberalism looks like.”McConnell said that the Democratic Party is currently “in very, very tough shape, politically” and it is not going to get much better for them in the near future.On the same day, Manchin criticized Democrats for approaching the BBB plan as if they “have 55 or 60 senators that are Democrats” and can do whatever they want.“I think I still represent the centrist wing of a Democratic Party that has compassion but also has reasonability,” he noted. “I would like to hope there are still Democrats who think like I do. I'm fiscally responsible and socially compassionate. Now, if there are no Democrats like that, then they’ll have to push me where they want me.”

https://sputniknews.com/20211220/it-will-take-miracle-for-democrats-to-keep-control-of-congress-expert-says-following-bbbs-demise-1091678553.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, mitch mcconnell, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), republicans