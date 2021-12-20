https://sputniknews.com/20211220/it-will-take-miracle-for-democrats-to-keep-control-of-congress-expert-says-following-bbbs-demise-1091678553.html

'It Will Take Miracle For Democrats to Keep Control of Congress', Expert Says Following BBB's Demise

On Sunday, Senate failed to pass the much-touted Build Back Better before breaking for Christmas after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin refused to vote on the current version of the bill.

Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, has shared his views on the matter.Manchin’s statement on the BBB bill comes as yet another sign of the division inside the Democratic Party, which appears to be unable to deliver on its promises to voters. How likely is it that the party will be able to defend their majorities in the Senate and the House during the 2022 midterm elections? Democrats face severe challenges in the 2022 elections. Historically, the president’s party loses House and Senate seats in the midterm elections because not all parts of the president’s coalition can get everything they want and many will feel disappointed. Because the Senate is split 50/50 between the parties, and the Democrats; House majority is razor thin, it will be nearly impossible for them to hold Congress. To make matters worse for Democrats, voters are very concerned with rising inflation, a sluggish economy, the persistence of COVID, and the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that left behind too many allies. It will take a miracle for Democrats to keep control of Congress.What can the Democrats do to strengthen their position ahead of the midterms? It may be too late for Democrats to save their Congressional majority. Even if the economy improves and inflation slows down, voters may not feel the improvement before election day. Still, Democrats should do everything possible to slow down the pandemic and improve the economy. Additionally, they can tout the benefits from recent bills like infrastructure, but that will be a challenge because most of the spending and benefits are still years away. Democrats may also work to scare voters that Republicans are still too beholden to Trump and unready to regain power. If the Supreme Court returns abortion policy back to the states, Democrats may run on electing pro-choice lawmakers.The BBB bill was seen by many as a gift to Democratic voters, even though recent polls have shown that most voters are skeptical about it, while regarding inflation as the top economic concern. Why do the Democrats keep sticking to the idea of passing the BBB bill and not pay attention to the voter’s concerns? Democrats are using their old playbook that assumes that what voters want most of all is new government benefits. Even when polls suggest otherwise, Democrats often insist that most voters can be won over with new government benefits (even if financed by taxes or deficits). Additionally, both parties are focused more on mobilizing their own base voters than on winning over independent voters. Democrats want liberal policies to mobilize liberal voters to show up on election day.

