Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Armed Man Who Took Two Female Hostages in Paris Releases One of Them
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/it-will-take-miracle-for-democrats-to-keep-control-of-congress-expert-says-following-bbbs-demise-1091678553.html
'It Will Take Miracle For Democrats to Keep Control of Congress', Expert Says Following BBB's Demise
'It Will Take Miracle For Democrats to Keep Control of Congress', Expert Says Following BBB's Demise
On Sunday, Senate failed to pass the much-touted Build Back Better before breaking for Christmas after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin refused to vote on the current version of the bill.
2021-12-20T21:28+0000
2021-12-20T21:29+0000
joe biden
us
opinion
senate
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
democrats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091678167_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_678d324ff1d38c1029f251c891b83afe.jpg
Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, has shared his views on the matter.Manchin’s statement on the BBB bill comes as yet another sign of the division inside the Democratic Party, which appears to be unable to deliver on its promises to voters. How likely is it that the party will be able to defend their majorities in the Senate and the House during the 2022 midterm elections? Democrats face severe challenges in the 2022 elections. Historically, the president’s party loses House and Senate seats in the midterm elections because not all parts of the president’s coalition can get everything they want and many will feel disappointed. Because the Senate is split 50/50 between the parties, and the Democrats; House majority is razor thin, it will be nearly impossible for them to hold Congress. To make matters worse for Democrats, voters are very concerned with rising inflation, a sluggish economy, the persistence of COVID, and the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that left behind too many allies. It will take a miracle for Democrats to keep control of Congress.What can the Democrats do to strengthen their position ahead of the midterms? It may be too late for Democrats to save their Congressional majority. Even if the economy improves and inflation slows down, voters may not feel the improvement before election day. Still, Democrats should do everything possible to slow down the pandemic and improve the economy. Additionally, they can tout the benefits from recent bills like infrastructure, but that will be a challenge because most of the spending and benefits are still years away. Democrats may also work to scare voters that Republicans are still too beholden to Trump and unready to regain power. If the Supreme Court returns abortion policy back to the states, Democrats may run on electing pro-choice lawmakers.The BBB bill was seen by many as a gift to Democratic voters, even though recent polls have shown that most voters are skeptical about it, while regarding inflation as the top economic concern. Why do the Democrats keep sticking to the idea of passing the BBB bill and not pay attention to the voter’s concerns? Democrats are using their old playbook that assumes that what voters want most of all is new government benefits. Even when polls suggest otherwise, Democrats often insist that most voters can be won over with new government benefits (even if financed by taxes or deficits). Additionally, both parties are focused more on mobilizing their own base voters than on winning over independent voters. Democrats want liberal policies to mobilize liberal voters to show up on election day.
Herpes cure Testimony I was diagnosed with Genital Herpes for the past 2 years and I have been searching for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform of a lady who was cured from Diabetes with doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal medicine including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his email, after much discussion and a few questions he prepared Herbal medicine and asked for my address. I received the Herbal medicine 3 days later and with his prescription I drank the Herbal medicine for 21 days. After concluding the herbal medicine I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed Negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203. He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause diseases
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091678167_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aec8ff5e9653d9474d34296ea8efd2ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, opinion, senate, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), democrats

'It Will Take Miracle For Democrats to Keep Control of Congress', Expert Says Following BBB's Demise

21:28 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 21:29 GMT 20.12.2021)
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZU.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) gets into a car as he leaves the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2021.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) gets into a car as he leaves the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Subscribe
On Sunday, Senate failed to pass the much-touted Build Back Better before breaking for Christmas after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin refused to vote on the current version of the bill. Manchin’s main concern is that the bill will significantly increase the US national debt, which in turn will hit ordinary Americans through inflation and high prices.
Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, has shared his views on the matter.

Manchin’s statement on the BBB bill comes as yet another sign of the division inside the Democratic Party, which appears to be unable to deliver on its promises to voters. How likely is it that the party will be able to defend their majorities in the Senate and the House during the 2022 midterm elections?

Democrats face severe challenges in the 2022 elections. Historically, the president’s party loses House and Senate seats in the midterm elections because not all parts of the president’s coalition can get everything they want and many will feel disappointed. Because the Senate is split 50/50 between the parties, and the Democrats; House majority is razor thin, it will be nearly impossible for them to hold Congress. To make matters worse for Democrats, voters are very concerned with rising inflation, a sluggish economy, the persistence of COVID, and the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that left behind too many allies. It will take a miracle for Democrats to keep control of Congress.
What can the Democrats do to strengthen their position ahead of the midterms?

It may be too late for Democrats to save their Congressional majority. Even if the economy improves and inflation slows down, voters may not feel the improvement before election day. Still, Democrats should do everything possible to slow down the pandemic and improve the economy. Additionally, they can tout the benefits from recent bills like infrastructure, but that will be a challenge because most of the spending and benefits are still years away. Democrats may also work to scare voters that Republicans are still too beholden to Trump and unready to regain power. If the Supreme Court returns abortion policy back to the states, Democrats may run on electing pro-choice lawmakers.

The BBB bill was seen by many as a gift to Democratic voters, even though recent polls have shown that most voters are skeptical about it, while regarding inflation as the top economic concern. Why do the Democrats keep sticking to the idea of passing the BBB bill and not pay attention to the voter’s concerns?

Democrats are using their old playbook that assumes that what voters want most of all is new government benefits. Even when polls suggest otherwise, Democrats often insist that most voters can be won over with new government benefits (even if financed by taxes or deficits). Additionally, both parties are focused more on mobilizing their own base voters than on winning over independent voters. Democrats want liberal policies to mobilize liberal voters to show up on election day.
300000
Discuss
Popular comments
Herpes cure Testimony I was diagnosed with Genital Herpes for the past 2 years and I have been searching for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform of a lady who was cured from Diabetes with doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal medicine including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his email, after much discussion and a few questions he prepared Herbal medicine and asked for my address. I received the Herbal medicine 3 days later and with his prescription I drank the Herbal medicine for 21 days. After concluding the herbal medicine I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed Negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203. He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause diseases
PWPatricia William
21 December, 01:04 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:01 GMTMacron's Wife Threatens to Sue Those Who Spread Rumors About Her Alleged Gender Change
21:44 GMTElon Musk Believes Web 3.0 Today 'More Marketing Buzzword' Than Reality
21:28 GMT'It Will Take Miracle For Democrats to Keep Control of Congress', Expert Says Following BBB's Demise
20:37 GMTQueen Elizabeth II to Stay at Windsor Castle Over Christmas - Reports
20:19 GMTMagnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Northern California, USGS Reports
20:03 GMT’Oh, Don’t!’ Trump Tells Supporters He Got Vaccine Booster Shot, Warns Against Criticism
19:29 GMTTehran Says US Made No Proposals for Iran Nuclear Deal at Vienna Talks
19:19 GMTAs EU Pours Money Into Libya to Tackle Migration, is Bloc Ignoring Human Rights Abuses?
19:18 GMTJury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright
19:13 GMTSaudi Royal Air Force Launching 'Specific and Precise' Strikes on Yemen's Sana'a Airport - Coalition
19:13 GMTTrump-Clinton 2024 Rematch May Cement Hillary's Reputation as a Three-Time Loser, Analyst Says
18:59 GMTUS Advises Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine Due to 'Increased Threats From Russia'
18:48 GMTMetropolitan Police Arrest Man in Connection With Attack on Belarusian Embassy in London
18:39 GMTLame Duck Biden Ominous for Russia, China Conflict
18:12 GMTWhite House: US Ready to Engage in Diplomacy With Russia, Says Dialogue Must Be Based on Reciprocity
18:01 GMTRussia to React Proportionately If NATO Deploys Strike Weapons, Deputy FM Says
17:46 GMTRossiya Segodnya Head Kiselev Warns West Against Repeating Cuban Crisis in Situation With Ukraine
17:29 GMTWHO Offical Says Organisation to Be Ready to Inspect Sputnik V Production Site in February
17:10 GMTPoll: Biden Popularity Falls, More Than Half of US Voters Disapprove of His Record
17:05 GMTChinese Foreign Ministry Slams Trump for Calling Xi Jinping 'Killer'