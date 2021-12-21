Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: SpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/kamala-asked-who-the-real-president-is-as-manchin-kills-bidens-agenda-1091683011.html
Kamala Asked Who the ‘Real’ President is as Manchin Kills Biden’s Agenda
Kamala Asked Who the ‘Real’ President is as Manchin Kills Biden’s Agenda
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Russia pushing a new NATO agreement, Manchin delivering the final blow to... 21.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-21T07:34+0000
2021-12-21T09:34+0000
us
russia
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
fault lines
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091682854_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_52bcfbef53e70a13ae4069198273c8dc.png
Kamala Asked Who the ‘Real’ President Is As Manchin Kills Biden’s Agenda
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Russia pushing a new NATO agreement, Manchin delivering the final blow to Biden’s agenda, the White House’s new plan for truck drivers, and if the new Omicron variant should be welcome or feared.
Guests:William Dunkerley - Author and Journalist | Putin’s Strong Push for Formal NATO AgreementFaran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Kamala Asked Who the ‘Real’ President Is As Manchin Kills Biden’s AgendaStephen Oatley - CEO of Citizen Media Group | Biden’s Plan for Truckers Misses the MarkDr. Mikhail Kogan - Physician | White House Warns of ‘Illness and Death’ Over ‘Mild’ Omicron VariantIn the first hour, we talked to William Dunkerley to discuss Russia’s new security proposal as a last-ditch effort to ease tensions that may be too little and too late after the U.S. called demands ‘unacceptable.’In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak to talk about Joe Manchin announcing that he’s officially done with Biden’s trademark Build Back Better legislation and Charlamagne Tha God pressing Kamala over who the ‘real’ President is.In the third hour, Stephen Oatley joined the conversation for analysis on Biden’s new plan to ease the trucker shortage. We were also joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan to talk about the Omicron variant and if it’s something to be scared of.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091682854_220:0:1153:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f9a59fd46e45a1d4aa001f64ea6a2cfc.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), fault lines, аудио, radio

Kamala Asked Who the ‘Real’ President is as Manchin Kills Biden’s Agenda

07:34 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 21.12.2021)
Kamala Asked Who the ‘Real’ President Is As Manchin Kills Biden’s Agenda
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Russia pushing a new NATO agreement, Manchin delivering the final blow to Biden’s agenda, the White House’s new plan for truck drivers, and if the new Omicron variant should be welcome or feared.
Guests:
William Dunkerley - Author and Journalist | Putin’s Strong Push for Formal NATO Agreement
Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Kamala Asked Who the ‘Real’ President Is As Manchin Kills Biden’s Agenda
Stephen Oatley - CEO of Citizen Media Group | Biden’s Plan for Truckers Misses the Mark
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Physician | White House Warns of ‘Illness and Death’ Over ‘Mild’ Omicron Variant
In the first hour, we talked to William Dunkerley to discuss Russia’s new security proposal as a last-ditch effort to ease tensions that may be too little and too late after the U.S. called demands ‘unacceptable.’
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak to talk about Joe Manchin announcing that he’s officially done with Biden’s trademark Build Back Better legislation and Charlamagne Tha God pressing Kamala over who the ‘real’ President is.
In the third hour, Stephen Oatley joined the conversation for analysis on Biden’s new plan to ease the trucker shortage. We were also joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan to talk about the Omicron variant and if it’s something to be scared of.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:10 GMTOnly Buk Missile System Could Have Downed Flight MH17, Dutch Prosecutors Say
09:53 GMTIsrael Unable to Strike Iran Without 'Green Light' From US, Tehran's Top Commander Says
09:49 GMTMoscow on Nukes in Belarus: All Options on Table if NATO Refuses to Discuss Security Proposals
09:47 GMTCaracas: Decision by UK Court on Venezuelan Gold Poses Major Risks for Investors
09:46 GMTSpaceX Launches CRS-24 Spacecraft Carrying Human Muscle Tissue to ISS for Ageing Study
09:36 GMTIndia Deploys 1st Squadron of Its Newly Acquired S-400 Triumf System Along Pakistani Border: Report
09:28 GMTLibya is Readying Itself for Elections But Are They Even Possible?
09:08 GMTJanuary 6th Committee Requests 'Voluntary' Interview With GOP Lawmaker Scott Perry
09:07 GMTInterior Minister: Hostage Taker in Paris Arrested, No One Injured
09:02 GMTHong Kong Brushes Aside Western Concerns About Its Parliamentary Elections
08:58 GMTLobaev Arms Creates First Sniper Rifle Using Both NATO's and Russian Cartridges
08:52 GMTIndian State of Nagaland Passes Resolution Against Armed Forces Act, Seeks Apology
08:45 GMTElectricity Restored in India's Jammu as Power Department Employees End Four-Day Strike
08:39 GMTTwist in Edinson Cavani's Transfer Saga as Man Utd Makes U-Turn Over Uruguayan Footballer
08:00 GMTDenmark's Baby Blues Blamed on Disruptive Chemicals
07:44 GMTWhat Are the Three Scenarios UK PM Johnson May Choose to Curb the Fast Spreading Omicron?
06:52 GMTDanish Intelligence Report Lists Russia Among Greatest Threats
06:48 GMTUnder No Circumstances Will Russia Allow NATO Infrastructure in Ukraine and Georgia, Diplomat Says
06:37 GMT'We Will Rule Nothing Out': BoJo Says No COVID-19 Restrictions for Now, Reserves Possibility
06:21 GMTSwedish Defence Minister on Russia's Security Requirements: 'Unacceptable'