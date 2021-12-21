https://sputniknews.com/20211221/kamala-asked-who-the-real-president-is-as-manchin-kills-bidens-agenda-1091683011.html

Kamala Asked Who the 'Real' President is as Manchin Kills Biden's Agenda

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Russia pushing a new NATO agreement, Manchin delivering the final blow to... 21.12.2021, Sputnik International

Kamala Asked Who the ‘Real’ President Is As Manchin Kills Biden’s Agenda On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Russia pushing a new NATO agreement, Manchin delivering the final blow to Biden’s agenda, the White House’s new plan for truck drivers, and if the new Omicron variant should be welcome or feared.

Guests:William Dunkerley - Author and Journalist | Putin’s Strong Push for Formal NATO AgreementFaran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Kamala Asked Who the ‘Real’ President Is As Manchin Kills Biden’s AgendaStephen Oatley - CEO of Citizen Media Group | Biden’s Plan for Truckers Misses the MarkDr. Mikhail Kogan - Physician | White House Warns of ‘Illness and Death’ Over ‘Mild’ Omicron VariantIn the first hour, we talked to William Dunkerley to discuss Russia’s new security proposal as a last-ditch effort to ease tensions that may be too little and too late after the U.S. called demands ‘unacceptable.’In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak to talk about Joe Manchin announcing that he’s officially done with Biden’s trademark Build Back Better legislation and Charlamagne Tha God pressing Kamala over who the ‘real’ President is.In the third hour, Stephen Oatley joined the conversation for analysis on Biden’s new plan to ease the trucker shortage. We were also joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan to talk about the Omicron variant and if it’s something to be scared of.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

