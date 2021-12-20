Sullivan to Visit Israel, West Bank This Week to Discuss Iran, Other Issues

“This week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel and the West Bank,” the statement said on Monday. “In Israel, Mr. Sullivan will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and senior Israeli government officials to reaffirm the US commitment to Israel’s security and consult on a range of issues of strategic importance to the US-Israel bilateral relationship, including the threat posed by Iran.”Sullivan will be joined by Deputy Assistant to the President and Middle East and North Africa Coordinator Brett McGurk and State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert, the statement said.Sullivan will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah to discuss ongoing efforts to advance peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis, the statement added.
