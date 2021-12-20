https://sputniknews.com/20211220/sullivan-to-visit-israel-west-bank-this-week-to-discuss-iran-other-issues-1091679680.html

Sullivan to Visit Israel, West Bank This Week to Discuss Iran, Other Issues

Sullivan to Visit Israel, West Bank This Week to Discuss Iran, Other Issues

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel and the West Bank this week to meet with senior government officials and discuss a range of issues.

2021-12-20T22:43+0000

2021-12-20T22:43+0000

2021-12-20T22:44+0000

west bank

jake sullivan

us

middle east

diplomacy

israel

palestinians

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/02/1083512342_0:0:2677:1506_1920x0_80_0_0_354c3d3d10baa9af4fbd0696d7f4c499.jpg

“This week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel and the West Bank,” the statement said on Monday. “In Israel, Mr. Sullivan will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and senior Israeli government officials to reaffirm the US commitment to Israel’s security and consult on a range of issues of strategic importance to the US-Israel bilateral relationship, including the threat posed by Iran.”Sullivan will be joined by Deputy Assistant to the President and Middle East and North Africa Coordinator Brett McGurk and State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert, the statement said.Sullivan will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah to discuss ongoing efforts to advance peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis, the statement added.

west bank

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

west bank, jake sullivan, us, middle east, diplomacy, israel, palestinians