Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/norwegian-foreign-minister-calls-russias-security-proposals-to-us-nato-completely-unrealistic-1091658967.html
Norwegian Foreign Minister Calls Russia's Security Proposals to US, NATO 'Completely Unrealistic'
Norwegian Foreign Minister Calls Russia's Security Proposals to US, NATO 'Completely Unrealistic'
Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt has called the lists of proposals Russia has sent to NATO and the US, including a stop to the alliance's expansion eastward, not feasible.
2021-12-20T06:25+0000
2021-12-20T06:25+0000
news
military & intelligence
russia
united states
norway
scandinavia
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090079853_0:0:3043:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_c4dffb12819a6b9bbde50184e4302aeb.jpg
Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt has called the lists of proposals Russia has sent to NATO and the United States, which involve a halt to the alliance's eastward expansion and removal of weapons from member states included in the bloc post-1997, unrealistic.In May 1997, NATO and Russia concluded the so-called Basic Treaty, which provides for cooperation between the Western defence alliance and Russia, including a permanent council for talks.In that cooperation agreement, no promises were made that NATO wouldn't admit new members. However, assurances of non-expansion were provided to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, which Russia continues to remind NATO of at every opportunity.In 1999, two years after the Basic Treaty was signed, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic chose to join NATO. Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Romania followed in 2004 alongside former Soviet republics Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Since then, NATO has opened up to Ukrainian and Georgian membership, but no progress has been made so far.According to Huitfeldt, it is entirely up to each country to choose which international organisations it should be a member of.Huitfeldt further argued that it is Russia that is responsible for the tensions with Ukraine and the West following an alleged military buildup on the border that prompted yet another scare of a Russian "invasion", even if the movement of troops occurred fully within Russia's own borders. "There is no basis for the Russian force-building. It is destabilising, and it creates a security situation for Europe that we have not seen for a long time", Huitfeldt said, calling on Moscow to ease tensions.According to Huitfeldt, dialogue is key in the current situation."We ask Russia to stand down. At the same time, we are concerned with maintaining the low voltage in the north, and fortunately we have not seen any buildup of strength there", Huitfeldt concluded.The newly-minted foreign minister earlier called to limit NATO traffic near Russia and suggested it was in Norway's interest to use its own armed forces as a means of balancing deterrence with reassurance.On 17 December, the Russian Foreign Ministry published two draft agreements on security guarantees between the Russian Federation, the US, and NATO that had been handed over to US officials.Among other things, NATO is asked to abandon its military activities in Ukraine, the Caucasus, and Central Asia, while NATO and Russia are required not to deploy intermediate and short-range missiles in areas from where they can hit each other. Both parties are also required not to conduct exercises above the brigade level near an agreed upon border zone, to regularly exchange information on one another's military drills, and to establish hot lines for emergency contacts.Commenting on the draft proposals, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasised that they are not "formulated as a menu, where it is possible to pick and choose", but rather "reinforce each other and must be evaluated in their totality".Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Russia will be forced to take measures to create a system of counterthreats if the US and NATO reject Moscow's security proposals.The Western media, meanwhile, continues to spin the narrative of Russia massing troops with the sole purpose of invading Ukraine, to the point of publishing maps of the future "invasion", which Moscow has repeatedly rejected as absurd. Kiev, by contrast, is seeking help from the West in the form of lethal weapons to "defend" itself and has promised Russia "lot of coffins coming back" in the event of hostilities.
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/moscow-if-us-rejects-security-proposals-russia-will-be-forced-to-create-counterthreats-1091631658.html
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090079853_144:0:2873:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_dc92ae8c93370a77d7c2d0aae32ae189.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, military & intelligence, russia, united states, norway, scandinavia, nato

Norwegian Foreign Minister Calls Russia's Security Proposals to US, NATO 'Completely Unrealistic'

06:25 GMT 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Pavlo PalamarchukSoldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lvov, Western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US, and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved.
Soldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lvov, Western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US, and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Pavlo Palamarchuk
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
In draft security proposals presented by Russia last week, the Western alliance is asked to discard its military activities in Ukraine and other former Soviet republics, while both NATO and Russia are required not to deploy intermediate and short-range missiles in areas from where they can hit each other.
Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt has called the lists of proposals Russia has sent to NATO and the United States, which involve a halt to the alliance's eastward expansion and removal of weapons from member states included in the bloc post-1997, unrealistic.

"The requirements are completely unrealistic", Huitfeldt told national broadcaster NRK, arguing that it would be like "turning the clock back 30 years".

In May 1997, NATO and Russia concluded the so-called Basic Treaty, which provides for cooperation between the Western defence alliance and Russia, including a permanent council for talks.
In that cooperation agreement, no promises were made that NATO wouldn't admit new members. However, assurances of non-expansion were provided to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, which Russia continues to remind NATO of at every opportunity.
In 1999, two years after the Basic Treaty was signed, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic chose to join NATO. Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Romania followed in 2004 alongside former Soviet republics Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Since then, NATO has opened up to Ukrainian and Georgian membership, but no progress has been made so far.
According to Huitfeldt, it is entirely up to each country to choose which international organisations it should be a member of.

"It is the responsibility of each independent country to decide how foreign policy should be organised. It is important for Norway, it is important for the former Soviet republics. They have chosen [NATO] through democratic decisions in their national assemblies. That is the basis for any country's independence", the Norwegian foreign minister said.

Huitfeldt further argued that it is Russia that is responsible for the tensions with Ukraine and the West following an alleged military buildup on the border that prompted yet another scare of a Russian "invasion", even if the movement of troops occurred fully within Russia's own borders.

"There is no basis for the Russian force-building. It is destabilising, and it creates a security situation for Europe that we have not seen for a long time", Huitfeldt said, calling on Moscow to ease tensions.
According to Huitfeldt, dialogue is key in the current situation.
"We ask Russia to stand down. At the same time, we are concerned with maintaining the low voltage in the north, and fortunately we have not seen any buildup of strength there", Huitfeldt concluded.
The newly-minted foreign minister earlier called to limit NATO traffic near Russia and suggested it was in Norway's interest to use its own armed forces as a means of balancing deterrence with reassurance.
On 17 December, the Russian Foreign Ministry published two draft agreements on security guarantees between the Russian Federation, the US, and NATO that had been handed over to US officials.
Among other things, NATO is asked to abandon its military activities in Ukraine, the Caucasus, and Central Asia, while NATO and Russia are required not to deploy intermediate and short-range missiles in areas from where they can hit each other. Both parties are also required not to conduct exercises above the brigade level near an agreed upon border zone, to regularly exchange information on one another's military drills, and to establish hot lines for emergency contacts.
Tochka short-range tactical ballistic missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
Moscow: If US, NATO Reject Security Proposals, Russia Will Be Forced to Create Counterthreats
18 December, 18:26 GMT
Commenting on the draft proposals, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasised that they are not "formulated as a menu, where it is possible to pick and choose", but rather "reinforce each other and must be evaluated in their totality".
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Russia will be forced to take measures to create a system of counterthreats if the US and NATO reject Moscow's security proposals.
The Western media, meanwhile, continues to spin the narrative of Russia massing troops with the sole purpose of invading Ukraine, to the point of publishing maps of the future "invasion", which Moscow has repeatedly rejected as absurd. Kiev, by contrast, is seeking help from the West in the form of lethal weapons to "defend" itself and has promised Russia "lot of coffins coming back" in the event of hostilities.
010010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:25 GMTNorwegian Foreign Minister Calls Russia's Security Proposals to US, NATO 'Completely Unrealistic'
05:14 GMTJapanese Space Tourists Yusaku Maezawa, Yozo Hirano Successfully Return to Earth
05:13 GMTGOP Preparing Avalanche of Investigations Against Biden Administration on All Fronts - Report
05:00 GMTBorrell Warns Against 'Excluding' Brussels From Security Talks With Russia
04:06 GMTPiers Morgan Finally Shares the Story Behind His 2009 Naked Promo for Burger King
03:22 GMTBrain Cells in Petri Dish Learn to Play Pong in 5 Mins, Beating AI in Comparison, Study Shows
03:19 GMTBorrell Points to ‘Energy Dimension’ Existing in All That Concerns Russia, Ukraine
02:32 GMTPhoto: Bojo & Co Were Chilling in Downing St. Garden When Brits Were Supposed to Be in 1st Lockdown
02:32 GMTEx-Mossad Chief Cohen Shared Secret Info With Flight Attendant, Her Husband Claims - Report
01:51 GMTEgyptian Delegation Holds Talks With Palestinian Movements, Source Says
01:38 GMTEx-Democratic Presidential Candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren Contracts COVID-19
01:11 GMTHillary Clinton Thanks Trump for Inspiring Her Thriller Book, While He's Up for 2024 Rematch
00:25 GMT‘Disaster’: Trump Again Blasts McConnell For Passing ‘Un-frastructure’ Bill, Raising Debt Ceiling
YesterdayTrump 'Would Like' a 2024 Rematch With 'Crooked' Clinton, Says It's 'Obvious' Biden Not in Charge
YesterdayFauci Contradicts VP Harris Comments, Says Scientists ‘Warned About COVID-19 Variants’
YesterdayKast Concedes Defeat to Boric in Chile’s Presidential Runoff
YesterdayEverybody Hates Joe: Fellow Democrats Attack Manchin for Effectively Killing BBB Bill
YesterdayLaw Professor Proposes to ‘Edit’ First & Second Amendments Due to ‘Anachronistic Focus on Arms’
YesterdayVideos: Police Detain Over 50 Protesters Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Brussels - Reports
YesterdayChinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations