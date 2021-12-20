https://sputniknews.com/20211220/hillary-clinton-thanks-trump-for-inspiring-her-thriller-book-while-hes-up-for-2024-rematch-1091655699.html
Hillary Clinton Thanks Trump for Inspiring Her Thriller Book, While He's Up for 2024 Rematch
Trump was on air on Sunday at the exact same time that Clinton was giving an interview on another channel, providing his assessments of the current... 20.12.2021, Sputnik International
In a Sunday TV appearance, Hillary Clinton promoted her new political thriller State of Terror, which she claimed is based on her political rival, former President Donald Trump.Clinton, who has virtually retired from politics since her bitter 2016 defeat, is currently promoting her new occupation - writing fiction books. But after repeatedly describing a possible Trump election in 2024 as a threat to democracy, Clinton's current media showcase has sparked some speculation that she is testing the waters for another bid for the presidency.Fareed Zakaria of CNN asked the former secretary about rumors that her new book is a "thinly veiled attack on President Trump."Clinton, who still cannot seem to let go of her election defeat five years ago, continued her narrative that the former US president is continuing his "assault" on American democracy.The former first lady accused Trump of "masterminding" the January 6 US Capitol violence and yet again warned that he was a "danger" to the country.According to reports and reviews of Clinton's book, the main characters of the novel are two women, the secretary of state and her best friend. Clinton herself served as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama before running for president in 2016.The story of the book reportedly takes place during the start of a new administration. Three European towns are struck by devastating explosions shortly after the inauguration. The secretary of state and her adviser are compelled to embark on a long journey through internal government bureaucracy in order to solve the mystery of who is behind the bombings, which is presumed to be a Pakistani arms dealer who was released from prison by a previous US president. Clinton's novel has already received positive reviews, most of which indicated that she drew inspiration from actual life, like Russian President Maxim Ivanov, which was apparently inspired by Clinton's impressions of the real President Vladimir Putin. And Trump is portrayed as a one-term president who departed Washington for Florida after losing his re-election bid to plot his comeback. The former president has been portrayed as ignorant, vindictive, and charismatic in various ways, demanding "loyalty" from all who served in his administration. Interestingly, Fox News aired a pre-recorded interview with Trump at the same time, and the former president responded to his opponent's criticism, claiming he would welcome a challenge from Clinton in 2024. However, Trump added that Clinton is "a crooked woman" who cheated in the previous election and tried to spy on him.
Uninformed
What a "Stereotype" of a Yank , does this does that writes a book , memoirs , blah blah blah , in the stereotype (as if its programmed in) later on when its known it a useless liar as if everyone did not know it also start whining and telling all about its poor me sagas and exposing those around it , if the murders and associated bullshit was not serious it would be a Joke to have a real good laugh at .
0
1
Hillary Clinton Thanks Trump for Inspiring Her Thriller Book, While He's Up for 2024 Rematch
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Trump was on air on Sunday at the exact same time that Clinton was giving an interview on another channel, providing his assessments of the current developments in politics and teasing a potential 2024 presidential run, in which he "would like" to see Clinton as his main opponent, while the former secretary of state was interviewed about her novel.
In a Sunday TV appearance,
Hillary Clinton promoted her new political thriller State of Terror, which she claimed is based on her political rival, former President Donald Trump.
Clinton, who has virtually retired from politics since her bitter 2016 defeat, is currently promoting her new occupation - writing fiction books. But after repeatedly describing a possible Trump election in 2024 as a threat to democracy,
Clinton's current media showcase has sparked some speculation that she is testing the waters for another bid for the presidency.
Fareed Zakaria of CNN asked the former secretary about rumors that her new book is a "thinly veiled attack on President Trump."
"Having lived through that presidency, when it came time to write a political thriller with my friend and collaborator Louise Penny, of course, I would draw from the reality that we all have experienced," Clinton stated, adding that "it's a good thriller."
Clinton, who still cannot seem to let go
of her election defeat five years ago, continued her narrative that the former US president is continuing his "assault" on American democracy.
"I do think our democracy is under continuing assault by the former president, who masterminded a coup in the attack on our Capitol, has continued to promote the false accusation that the election of 2020 was somehow rigged against him," she explained.
The former first lady accused Trump of "masterminding" the January 6 US Capitol violence and yet again warned that he was a "danger" to the country.
"I think he poses a real clear and present danger to the United States," the former first lady emphasized.
According to reports and reviews
of Clinton's book, the main characters of the novel are two women, the secretary of state and her best friend. Clinton herself served as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama before running for president in 2016.
The story of the book reportedly takes place during the start of a new administration. Three European towns are struck by devastating explosions shortly after the inauguration. The secretary of state and her adviser are compelled to embark on a long journey through internal government bureaucracy in order to solve the mystery of who is behind the bombings, which is presumed to be a Pakistani arms dealer who was released from prison by a previous US president.
Clinton's novel has already received positive reviews,
most of which indicated that she drew inspiration from actual life,
like Russian President Maxim Ivanov, which was apparently inspired by Clinton's impressions of the real President Vladimir Putin. And Trump is portrayed as a one-term president who departed Washington for Florida after losing his re-election bid to plot his comeback. The former president has been portrayed as ignorant, vindictive, and charismatic in various ways, demanding "loyalty" from all who served in his administration.
Interestingly, Fox News aired a pre-recorded interview with Trump at the same time, and the former president responded to his opponent's criticism, claiming he would welcome a challenge from Clinton in 2024. However, Trump added that Clinton is "a crooked woman" who cheated in the previous election and tried to spy on him.