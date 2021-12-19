Registration was successful!
Trump 'Would Like' a 2024 Rematch With 'Crooked' Clinton, Says It's 'Obvious' Biden Not in Charge
Trump 'Would Like' a 2024 Rematch With 'Crooked' Clinton, Says It's 'Obvious' Biden Not in Charge
Though leaving office, Trump tries not to leave the front pages of newspapers and not disappear from the media attention, and in this endeavor, he is helped by numerous gaffes and troubles surrounding his successor Biden.
Former US President Donald Trump has voiced his desire for a presidential election rematch in 2024 between him and his main rival in 2016 - former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, although he still has yet to officially declare his intention to run.In what has become a routine interview format for the former president, this time with Fox News and aired on Sunday, anchor Maria Bartiromo mentioned Hillary Clinton, who claimed earlier this week that a Trump presidency in 2024 would spell the end of democracy in the United States. The reporter asked the former president whether there would be "a rematch" between the two political foes.However, he went on to reiterate his longstanding position on Clinton, saying "the woman is crooked as can be."Bartiromo then brought up Biden's latest gaffe, as on the same day the interview was taped, the president briefly promoted his VP Kamala Harris to the highest political office. In a speech, of course.Trump, who exclaimed "oh, jeez" to the news, blasted his successor, expressing deep skepticism as to whether Joe Biden is actually in charge of the country.Trump emphasized that it is "hard to believe" for him because he "can't imagine what's going on."He said that Biden is "not running the country" in the "truest" sense. Per the former president, Biden has repeatedly referred to Harris as president, and he has also flip-flopped on issues he supports from one day to the next.Speaking on the ongoing unprecedented opioid and border crisis, Trump blasted the Biden administration's handling of the problem, telling the Fox News anchor that the number of Americans who have died of drug overdoses during the past year wasn't 100,000, but actually "hundreds of thousands." However, he did not explain the basis for the number he gave.According to Trump, the open border policy is a problem not only because of the people that are pouring into the US, but also "the drugs that are coming in" and human trafficking, which is "mostly in women."
Despite leaving office last year, Trump has tried to stay on the front pages of the newspapers and avoid being ignored by the media, and in this endeavor, he has been helped by the numerous gaffes and difficulties surrounding his successor Biden.
Former US President Donald Trump has voiced his desire for a presidential election rematch in 2024 between him and his main rival in 2016 - former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, although he still has yet to officially declare his intention to run.
In what has become a routine interview format for the former president, this time with Fox News and aired on Sunday, anchor Maria Bartiromo mentioned Hillary Clinton, who claimed earlier this week that a Trump presidency in 2024 would spell the end of democracy in the United States.
The reporter asked the former president whether there would be "a rematch" between the two political foes.
"Oh, I have no idea," Trump said. "I hope so – I mean, I'd like that."
However, he went on to reiterate his longstanding position on Clinton, saying "the woman is crooked as can be."
"She cheated in the election, they spied on my campaign," he continued. "Remember I put out that little statement, 'They're spying on my campaign'? And all hell broke out. You know why it broke out? Because they knew I was right."
Bartiromo then brought up Biden's latest gaffe, as on the same day the interview was taped, the president briefly promoted his VP Kamala Harris to the highest political office. In a speech, of course.
Trump, who exclaimed "oh, jeez" to the news, blasted his successor, expressing deep skepticism as to whether Joe Biden is actually in charge of the country.
When asked whether he thinks somebody else is controlling the US president, Trump responded clearly: "Well, I never called Mike Pence president."
Trump emphasized that it is "hard to believe" for him because he "can't imagine what's going on."
He said that Biden is "not running the country" in the "truest" sense. Per the former president, Biden has repeatedly referred to Harris as president, and he has also flip-flopped on issues he supports from one day to the next.
"Well, think of it," he explained. "It was so obvious in this case. [...] Because there's no way you go from indignation to 'Oh, that's wonderful.'"
Speaking on the ongoing unprecedented opioid and border crisis, Trump blasted the Biden administration's handling of the problem, telling the Fox News anchor that the number of Americans who have died of drug overdoses during the past year wasn't 100,000, but actually "hundreds of thousands." However, he did not explain the basis for the number he gave.

"If this was a war," Trump said, adding that he believes the "real" number of fatalities stands at 200,000 to 300,000. "There's never been a war that anybody lost numbers like this."

According to Trump, the open border policy is a problem not only because of the people that are pouring into the US, but also "the drugs that are coming in" and human trafficking, which is "mostly in women."
