https://sputniknews.com/20211219/trump-would-like-a-2024-rematch-with-crooked-clinton-says-its-obvious-biden-not-in-charge-1091654899.html

Trump 'Would Like' a 2024 Rematch With 'Crooked' Clinton, Says It's 'Obvious' Biden Not in Charge

Trump 'Would Like' a 2024 Rematch With 'Crooked' Clinton, Says It's 'Obvious' Biden Not in Charge

Though leaving office, Trump tries not to leave the front pages of newspapers and not disappear from the media attention, and in this endeavor, he is helped by numerous gaffes and troubles surrounding his successor Biden.

2021-12-19T23:51+0000

2021-12-19T23:51+0000

2021-12-19T23:51+0000

joe biden

donald trump

us

hillary clinton

2024 us presidential elections

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091276648_122:153:2799:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_56e57d9f96a6426ed33bd54fac160632.jpg

Former US President Donald Trump has voiced his desire for a presidential election rematch in 2024 between him and his main rival in 2016 - former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, although he still has yet to officially declare his intention to run.In what has become a routine interview format for the former president, this time with Fox News and aired on Sunday, anchor Maria Bartiromo mentioned Hillary Clinton, who claimed earlier this week that a Trump presidency in 2024 would spell the end of democracy in the United States. The reporter asked the former president whether there would be "a rematch" between the two political foes.However, he went on to reiterate his longstanding position on Clinton, saying "the woman is crooked as can be."Bartiromo then brought up Biden's latest gaffe, as on the same day the interview was taped, the president briefly promoted his VP Kamala Harris to the highest political office. In a speech, of course.Trump, who exclaimed "oh, jeez" to the news, blasted his successor, expressing deep skepticism as to whether Joe Biden is actually in charge of the country.Trump emphasized that it is "hard to believe" for him because he "can't imagine what's going on."He said that Biden is "not running the country" in the "truest" sense. Per the former president, Biden has repeatedly referred to Harris as president, and he has also flip-flopped on issues he supports from one day to the next.Speaking on the ongoing unprecedented opioid and border crisis, Trump blasted the Biden administration's handling of the problem, telling the Fox News anchor that the number of Americans who have died of drug overdoses during the past year wasn't 100,000, but actually "hundreds of thousands." However, he did not explain the basis for the number he gave.According to Trump, the open border policy is a problem not only because of the people that are pouring into the US, but also "the drugs that are coming in" and human trafficking, which is "mostly in women."

mandrake Ffs have him taken care of, gagged and locked away for ever or do a quick jimmy hoffa on the idiot! 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

joe biden, donald trump, us, hillary clinton, 2024 us presidential elections, biden administration