Tom Holland, Zendaya 'Ignored' Producer's 'No Romance' Advice Just Like Other Spider-Man Film Stars

Rumours about a romance between Holland and Zendaya apparently gained substance back in July when the couple was spotted kissing during a drive in LA. 19.12.2021, Sputnik International

Tom Holland and Zendaya, stars of the recently released “Spider-Man: No Way Home” superhero film, were advised not to date by one of the movie’s producers, Amy Pascal.This particular tidbit was shared by Pascal during her recent interview with The New York Times, when it was brought up that actors who portrayed Spider-Man and his love interests in other films, such as Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, ended up dating in real life, just like Holland and Zendaya.Earlier this month, Holland suggested that he may quit acting in favour of other pursuits."Genuinely, I'm sort of... having a midlife crisis - at 25, I'm having like a pre-midlife crisis," he said in an interview with Sky News.In July, Page Six reported that Holland and Zendaya had all but confirmed rumours of their romance, which had floated around for years, as they were spotted engaged in a “passionate makeout session” in a car in Los Angeles.

