Tom Holland, Zendaya 'Ignored' Producer's 'No Romance' Advice Just Like Other Spider-Man Film Stars
Tom Holland and Zendaya, stars of the recently released “Spider-Man: No Way Home” superhero film, were advised not to date by one of the movie’s producers, Amy Pascal.This particular tidbit was shared by Pascal during her recent interview with The New York Times, when it was brought up that actors who portrayed Spider-Man and his love interests in other films, such as Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, ended up dating in real life, just like Holland and Zendaya.Earlier this month, Holland suggested that he may quit acting in favour of other pursuits."Genuinely, I'm sort of... having a midlife crisis - at 25, I'm having like a pre-midlife crisis," he said in an interview with Sky News.In July, Page Six reported that Holland and Zendaya had all but confirmed rumours of their romance, which had floated around for years, as they were spotted engaged in a “passionate makeout session” in a car in Los Angeles.
fandy andrea
Rumours about a romance between Holland and Zendaya apparently gained substance back in July when the couple was spotted kissing during a drive in LA.
Tom Holland and Zendaya, stars of the recently released “Spider-Man: No Way Home” superhero film, were advised not to date by one of the movie’s producers, Amy Pascal.
This particular tidbit was shared by Pascal during her recent interview with The New York Times, when it was brought up that actors who portrayed Spider-Man and his love interests in other films, such as Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, ended up dating in real life, just like Holland and Zendaya.
"I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there — just don’t," Pascal said. "Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me."
Earlier this month, Holland suggested that he may quit acting
in favour of other pursuits.
"Genuinely, I'm sort of... having a midlife crisis - at 25, I'm having like a pre-midlife crisis," he said in an interview with Sky News.
In July, Page Six reported that Holland and Zendaya had all but confirmed rumours of their romance, which had floated around for years, as they were spotted engaged in a “passionate makeout session” in a car in Los Angeles.