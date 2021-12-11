Spider-Man Tom Holland Mulls Quitting Acting, Speaks of 'Pre-Midlife Crisis'

Registration was successful!
English actor Tom Holland, probably best known for his portrayal of superhero Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, has hinted that he may quit acting in favour of other pursuits.In a recent interview with Sky News ahead of the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home", Holland said: "I don't even know if I want to be an actor".The actor also noted that Spider-Man afforded him "the chance to meet some incredible people, go to some amazing places and also do some amazing things".The media also points out that while Holland seemed unsure of his next career move, he did reveal that he's going to portray Fred Astaire in a biopic about his life."Spider-Man: No Way Home" is expected to premiere in Los Angeles on 13 December and to be released nationwide on 17 December.The movie appears set to become "the biggest film of the year", the media outlet notes, adding that ticket pre-sales appear to have surpassed those of the "Avengers: Endgame in 2019".
12:22 GMT 11.12.2021 (Updated: 12:29 GMT 11.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloTom Holland arrives at the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles
Tom Holland arrives at the world premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Andrei Dergalin
Holland said that he started acting when he was 11 and "hasn't done anything else", adding that now he would like to "go and do other things".
English actor Tom Holland, probably best known for his portrayal of superhero Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, has hinted that he may quit acting in favour of other pursuits.
In a recent interview with Sky News ahead of the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home", Holland said: "I don't even know if I want to be an actor".

"I started acting when I was 11 and I haven't done anything else, so I'd like to go and do other things", he mused. "Genuinely, I'm sort of... having a midlife crisis - at 25, I'm having like a pre-midlife crisis".

The actor also noted that Spider-Man afforded him "the chance to meet some incredible people, go to some amazing places and also do some amazing things".

"I couldn't be more grateful for what Spider-Man and what Sony and Marvel have given me", he said. "It's been, it's been an amazing world and that's why I said if it's my time to walk away, I would do so proudly".

Pope Francis meets Spider-Man, who presents him with his mask, at the end of his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The masked man works with sick children in hospitals. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2021
Spider-Man Meets With Pope Francis in Vatican
23 June, 19:01 GMT
The media also points out that while Holland seemed unsure of his next career move, he did reveal that he's going to portray Fred Astaire in a biopic about his life.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is expected to premiere in Los Angeles on 13 December and to be released nationwide on 17 December.
The movie appears set to become "the biggest film of the year", the media outlet notes, adding that ticket pre-sales appear to have surpassed those of the "Avengers: Endgame in 2019".
