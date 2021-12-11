https://sputniknews.com/20211211/spider-man-tom-holland-mulls-quitting-acting-speaks-of-pre-midlife-crisis-1091438614.html

Spider-Man Tom Holland Mulls Quitting Acting, Speaks of 'Pre-Midlife Crisis'

Spider-Man Tom Holland Mulls Quitting Acting, Speaks of 'Pre-Midlife Crisis'

Holland said that he started acting when he was 11 and "hasn't done anything else", adding that now he would like to "go and do other things". 11.12.2021, Sputnik International

English actor Tom Holland, probably best known for his portrayal of superhero Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, has hinted that he may quit acting in favour of other pursuits.In a recent interview with Sky News ahead of the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home", Holland said: "I don't even know if I want to be an actor".The actor also noted that Spider-Man afforded him "the chance to meet some incredible people, go to some amazing places and also do some amazing things".The media also points out that while Holland seemed unsure of his next career move, he did reveal that he's going to portray Fred Astaire in a biopic about his life."Spider-Man: No Way Home" is expected to premiere in Los Angeles on 13 December and to be released nationwide on 17 December.The movie appears set to become "the biggest film of the year", the media outlet notes, adding that ticket pre-sales appear to have surpassed those of the "Avengers: Endgame in 2019".

