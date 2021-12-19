https://sputniknews.com/20211219/fauci-contradicts-vp-harris-comments-says-scientists-warned-about-covid-19-variants-1091654507.html

Fauci Contradicts VP Harris Comments, Says Scientists ‘Warned About COVID-19 Variants’

Fauci Contradicts VP Harris Comments, Says Scientists ‘Warned About COVID-19 Variants’

Fauci Disagrees With Kamala Harris, Saying Scientists ‘Warned About COVID-19 Variants’

2021-12-19T22:35+0000

2021-12-19T22:35+0000

2021-12-19T22:35+0000

us

kamala harris

mutations

coronavirus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083076843_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e71fa4dc89e72b4a4ac64e5722781c2d.jpg

US top medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that government experts had expected new coronavirus variants, but didn't specifically foresee the unprecedented number of mutations in strains such as Omicron.When the Omicron variant was first found in South Africa, experts detected 32 mutations in its S-protein, which forms the crown-like spikes on the virus’ envelope. The protein, which helps the virus attach to cells and infect them, is the main trigger of the immune response. In total, Omicron has about 50 mutations that differentiate it from others. The latest Delta strain has 10 mutations.In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Saturday, Harris noted that President Biden’s administration and “most scientists” didn’t see Delta and Omicron coming.“And that’s the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants," she said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, kamala harris, mutations, coronavirus