Surprise! Harris Says Biden Adm. Did Not See Delta or Omicron Variants Coming - Report

2021-12-18T21:26+0000

US Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview, published on Friday, that the current administration did not foresee the spread of the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants.Harris also dismissed accusations that President Joe Biden had declared victory over the pandemic too early, shortly before the Delta variant started rapidly spreading in the US."While the virus hasn’t been vanquished, we know this: It no longer controls our lives," he said on 4 July. "It no longer paralyzes our nation. And it’s within our power to make sure it never does again."

Alexandra Kashirina

