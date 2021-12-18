Surprise! Harris Says Biden Adm. Did Not See Delta or Omicron Variants Coming - Report

Registration was successful!
LIVE: 'Cold Moon' Shines in Skies Over Buenos Aires
2021-12-18T21:26+0000
2021-12-18T21:26+0000
US Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview, published on Friday, that the current administration did not foresee the spread of the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants.Harris also dismissed accusations that President Joe Biden had declared victory over the pandemic too early, shortly before the Delta variant started rapidly spreading in the US."While the virus hasn’t been vanquished, we know this: It no longer controls our lives," he said on 4 July. "It no longer paralyzes our nation. And it’s within our power to make sure it never does again."
us, kamala harris, coronavirus, omicron strain

21:26 GMT 18.12.2021
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyVice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington.
Alexandra Kashirina
The World Health Organization said earlier that the new Omicron variant, revealed last month, spreads very quickly and is already present in most countries. Preliminary observations have shown that the Omicron strain, despite being more contagious, causes a milder form of the disease than the Delta variant, which became prevalent over the summer.
US Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview, published on Friday, that the current administration did not foresee the spread of the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants.

"We didn’t see Delta coming. I think most scientists did not — upon whose advice and direction we have relied — didn’t see Delta coming," she told the Los Angeles Times. "We didn’t see Omicron coming. And that’s the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants."

Harris also dismissed accusations that President Joe Biden had declared victory over the pandemic too early, shortly before the Delta variant started rapidly spreading in the US.
"While the virus hasn’t been vanquished, we know this: It no longer controls our lives," he said on 4 July. "It no longer paralyzes our nation. And it’s within our power to make sure it never does again."
