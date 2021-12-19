Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/authorised-but-not-required-us-air-force-allows-use-of-gender-pronouns-in-email-signatures-1091643594.html
'Authorised, But Not Required': US Air Force Allows Use of Gender Pronouns in Email Signatures
'Authorised, But Not Required': US Air Force Allows Use of Gender Pronouns in Email Signatures
The United States Air Force has authorized the use of gender-neutral and gender-specific pronouns in electronic signature boxes for communications within the department.
2021-12-19T11:30+0000
2021-12-19T11:30+0000
us air force
us
gender neutrality
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082771345_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_370d6beceea440045956c240b770e02f.jpg
The United States Air Force has authorised the use of gender-neutral and gender-specific pronouns in electronic signature boxes for communications within the department."The use of pronouns (he/him, she/her, or they/them) in an email signature block is authorised but not required," the memo adds.Users on social media were unimpressed. Some believed the "woke" approach was too "predictable".Amid a debate in recent years about the use of nouns and pronouns to suit people of "all genders", organisations ranging from college campuses to workplaces across the US have been adopting "gender-equitable” language in an effort to be more politically correct towards those who don't wish to identify with a single gender or opt to be identified by a gender different from their biological sex.Earlier this year, the State Department was ridiculed for celebrating International Pronouns Day.Social media users deemed “promoting a fringe social agenda” to be not at the top of the department’s current priority issues.Among other instances of the US military embracing what was slammed as 'woke' by many conservatives was an unconventional recruitment ad. The video, released by the Pentagon, focused heavily on the diversity and LGBTQ background of its recruits in a colourful cartoon, instead of relying on more traditional messages used in military ads.
https://sputniknews.com/20210514/move-over-cia-us-army-rolls-out-its-own-woke-recruitment-ad-1082890006.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082771345_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7521094067fceb494e9bacebd4a6d6f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us air force, us, gender neutrality

'Authorised, But Not Required': US Air Force Allows Use of Gender Pronouns in Email Signatures

11:30 GMT 19.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLA U.S. Air Force aircraft is seen on the tarmac after landing with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief supplies from the United States at the Indira Gandhi International Airport cargo terminal in New Delhi, India
A U.S. Air Force aircraft is seen on the tarmac after landing with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief supplies from the United States at the Indira Gandhi International Airport cargo terminal in New Delhi, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier in the year, after the US State Department openly celebrated International Pronouns Day, tweeting to “share why many people list pronouns on their email and social media profiles", the department was slammed by social media users as getting its “priorities” all wrong.
The United States Air Force has authorised the use of gender-neutral and gender-specific pronouns in electronic signature boxes for communications within the department.

"This guidance provides approval for the use of pronouns in electronic signature blocks and expands on written communication by providing official templates posted on e-publishing website available for download," stated the Air Force correspondence dated 9 December.

"The use of pronouns (he/him, she/her, or they/them) in an email signature block is authorised but not required," the memo adds.
Users on social media were unimpressed. Some believed the "woke" approach was too "predictable".
Amid a debate in recent years about the use of nouns and pronouns to suit people of "all genders", organisations ranging from college campuses to workplaces across the US have been adopting "gender-equitable” language in an effort to be more politically correct towards those who don't wish to identify with a single gender or opt to be identified by a gender different from their biological sex.
Earlier this year, the State Department was ridiculed for celebrating International Pronouns Day.
“Today on International Pronouns Day, we share why many people list pronouns on their email and social media profiles,” the department had tweeted.
Social media users deemed “promoting a fringe social agenda” to be not at the top of the department’s current priority issues.
Among other instances of the US military embracing what was slammed as 'woke' by many conservatives was an unconventional recruitment ad.
A U.S. Army Soldier patrols with Afghan soldiers to check on conditions in the village of Yawez in Wardak province, Afghanistan, Feb. 17, 2010 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2021
Move Over, CIA! US Army Rolls Out Its Own 'Woke' Recruitment Ad
14 May, 14:03 GMT
The video, released by the Pentagon, focused heavily on the diversity and LGBTQ background of its recruits in a colourful cartoon, instead of relying on more traditional messages used in military ads.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:17 GMT'Significant Amounts' of Water Found Hidden on Mars by ESA-Roscosmos Mission
12:10 GMTKremlin Spokesman Believes WHO Will Recognise Sputnik V 'Within Next Few Months'
12:01 GMTProtesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
11:49 GMTPolls Open in Chile For 2nd Round of Presidential Election
11:35 GMTUS Quidditch & MLQ Changing Name Over J.K.Rowling's Views on Trans People
11:31 GMTTension Erupts After Two Political Leaders Killed Within 12 Hours in Indian State of Kerala
11:30 GMT'Authorised, But Not Required': US Air Force Allows Use of Gender Pronouns in Email Signatures
11:24 GMTKim Jong-un’s Sister Reportedly Promoted Back Into Politburo Amid Behind-the-Scenes Intrigue
11:00 GMTWho Are Gabriel Boric & Jose Kast, the Political Opposites Vying for Chile’s Presidency?
10:57 GMTNATO Chief Speaks Against Conference With Russia on Spheres of Influence
10:27 GMTHorrors of Self-Styled Godman Raping Woman With Wife's Help Exposed in India's Tamil Nadu
10:26 GMTIDF Detains 4 People Suspected of Killing Israeli Man
10:07 GMTPrince William Reportedly Urged by 'Terrified' Queen Not to Fly Choppers Amid Succession Line Fears
10:06 GMTIndonesia's Semeru Volcano Erupts Again Prompting Evacuation
10:00 GMTCavusoglu Says Some 'Power Centers' Aim to Undermine Turkey-Russia Relations
09:33 GMTLondon Mayor Khan Says More COVID-19 Restrictions 'Inevitable'
09:09 GMTPolice Clash With Anti-vax Protesters in London - Videos
08:56 GMTSpaceX Says Turkey's Communications Satellite Launched Into Orbit on Falcon 9 Rocket
08:30 GMTPolice Open Probe Into Lynching of Man for 'Sacrilege' Attempt at Golden Temple in India
08:30 GMTTory MPs Appeared to Ditch UK Culture Secretary From WhatsApp Group For Extolling ‘Hero' BoJo