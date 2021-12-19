'Authorised, But Not Required': US Air Force Allows Use of Gender Pronouns in Email Signatures
"This guidance provides approval for the use of pronouns in electronic signature blocks and expands on written communication by providing official templates posted on e-publishing website available for download," stated the Air Force correspondence dated 9 December.
As an Air Force veteran, it makes me sick to my stomach and extremely disappointed in a once proud service.— Ernie McGowen (@ErnieMcgowen) December 19, 2021
At least they aren’t mandated. Yet. They will be.— Skeet Choke (@Colovion) December 19, 2021
NEW LYRICS JUST IN:— Jim (@66GTO69GTX) December 19, 2021
“They took the blue from the skies and a pretty [gender fluid’s] eyes and a touch of Old Glory too and gave it to the [53 genders] who proudly wear the U.S. Air Force Blue” !
#AndJustLikeThat has its good moments, but I swear it’s trying to hit on literally every social issue of today’s society. Sexuality, gender, pronouns, etc.— Bullies and Tattoos (@BulliesTattoos) December 19, 2021
Too predictable.
Can you believe that the USAF has Authorized Gender Pronouns? FK, unbelievable…— Crjxn (@carolyn16677630) December 19, 2021
I'm glad my dad's not around 2 see this. It would break his heart (sctually, no, he'd be pissed AH). He was a member of the USAAC - the Air Force B4 the Air Force was the Air Force.— 🇺🇲 Silly Relic 🇺🇸 (@PegasusBoat) December 19, 2021
US Air Force memo authorizes use of gender pronouns in signature blockshttps://t.co/VlWXFg3nsA
While we're worried about gender pronouns China is working on perfecting its hypersonic missles to deliver an emp to the USA.— Willey (@Willey30857546) December 19, 2021
Today on International Pronouns Day, we share why many people list pronouns on their email and social media profiles. Read more here on @ShareAmerica: https://t.co/gWhoItvGvo.— Department of State (@StateDept) October 20, 2021
October 20, 2021
We have Americans still trapped behind enemy lines and you are displaying our military might by tweeting this bizarre message of multiple genders and sexuality? This cannot be our reality. This is unprofessional and irresponsible. I am at a loss for words right now!— Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) October 20, 2021
As a US citizen I firmly believe if another world war breaks out we will be on the losing side. Our country is focused entirely on in the wrong areas while others are only getting stronger. This country doesn't have the backbone to endure like it previously did.— BroIDontKnow (@SwoleyMoley_) October 20, 2021