Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/cia-tries-to-go-viral-on-social-media-to-attract-likes-and-new-recruits-1088892580.html
CIA Tries to Go Viral on Social Media to Attract Likes and New Recruits
CIA Tries to Go Viral on Social Media to Attract Likes and New Recruits
CIA Tries to Go Viral on Social Media to Attract Likes and New Recruits
2021-09-08T18:50+0000
2021-09-08T18:50+0000
us
cia
social media
woke
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080155574_0:122:2048:1274_1920x0_80_0_0_8953cc9fb7ae7c4c22f98027ef8ffac3.jpg
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has launched one of its biggest and at the same time least covert missions – to win over the hearts (including digital ones) of Americans on social media. In an exclusive interview with Politico, members of the agency's social media team revealed that the CIA had decided to use its social media accounts existing since 2014 as a tool of resolving one of its acute problems – the lack of promising recruits.The agency has already amassed nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram, almost a million likes on its Facebook page, and has 3.2 million followers on Twitter (Gen Z's favourite TikTok remains overboard due to concerns about its Chinese origin). Through these channels, the CIA is now trying to promote the idea that it is not a closed and privileged club for Jason Bournes, Jack Ryans, or the likes, but is also the place for quiet analysts and other supporting staff.The social media team is working hard on dispelling numerous myths and conspiracy theories surrounding the agency that also prevent people from applying. They, however, often dodge hard questions such as drone strikes that kill civilians, waterboarding of detainees, illegal coups in foreign countries, and fake evidence of weapons of mass destruction in a certain Middle East country led by an uncooperative president. They did, however, raise the inconvenient topic of the failed coup in Cuba and the Bay of Pigs fiasco, but only accidentally.The team also tried to harness some modern trends: from making "Girl Boss-y posts", to using hashtags, cat photos, and organising recurring topics, such as "Humans of CIA". The strategy worked and a CIA spokesperson, Sara Lichterman, reported a decade-high CIA class in 2021 with a "diverse talent pool, including persons with disabilities".Not everyone was happy with the new approach, however. Left-leaning people slammed the whitewashing of the agency, which is known for a numerous deadly operations and morally dubious practices. The right, including politicians, argue that the new public image of the CIA sends the wrong message.The first major scandal erupted after the agency's social media published a video featuring a CIA agent named Mija, who confessed about suffering from "imposter syndrome" and "generalised anxiety disorder", while "unapologetically" being an "intersectional cisgender millennial", who refused to "internalise misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be".Conservative Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson suggested in the wake of the controversial ad that it was high time to rename the spy agency to the "Cisgender Intersectional Agency", while GOP Senator Ted Cruz lamented the "long way" that the CIA had fallen "from Jason Bourne" to Mija. But the most scathing criticism came from the agency's former boss, Mike Pompeo.One of the members of the CIA's social media team, identified in Politico's article only as Alexis, said that at first, they were "panicky" about the social media uproar that their Mija posts had created. But in the end, they decided that regardless of whether the post created good or bad coverage, it was important that it had "started a conversation on both sides".The CIA's social media approach was also apparently adopted by the US military, which started broadcasting various video game sessions with real soldiers on Twitch, and then released their own unconventional recruitment ad, which was branded as "woke" by many conservatives. The video, released by the Pentagon, focused heavily on the diversity and LGBTQ background of its recruits in a colourful cartoon, instead of relying on more traditional messages used in military ads.
https://sputniknews.com/20210522/ted-cruz-slams-woke-cancer-pushed-by-democrats-as-ridiculous-and-trying-to-destroy-us-army-1082964293.html
I've been on social media including SN for well over a decade (regardless my profile) others even longer. You still haven't won me over, on the contrary just the opposite.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080155574_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_225b974f572ed6aff29f8c59217fb5f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, cia, social media, woke

CIA Tries to Go Viral on Social Media to Attract Likes and New Recruits

18:50 GMT 08.09.2021
© Photo : United States government workCentral Intelligence Agency
Central Intelligence Agency - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© Photo : United States government work
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The grim reputation of the agency carrying out daring operations and James Bond-like missions, supposedly being made by Langley has backfired, fending off potentially needed recruits. However, some politicians and even a former CIA director are not happy about the spy agency's new methods of attracting fresh talents.
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has launched one of its biggest and at the same time least covert missions – to win over the hearts (including digital ones) of Americans on social media. In an exclusive interview with Politico, members of the agency's social media team revealed that the CIA had decided to use its social media accounts existing since 2014 as a tool of resolving one of its acute problems – the lack of promising recruits.
The agency has already amassed nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram, almost a million likes on its Facebook page, and has 3.2 million followers on Twitter (Gen Z's favourite TikTok remains overboard due to concerns about its Chinese origin). Through these channels, the CIA is now trying to promote the idea that it is not a closed and privileged club for Jason Bournes, Jack Ryans, or the likes, but is also the place for quiet analysts and other supporting staff.

"Demystify, educate, and then recruit. There's people who don't realize that we have a softer side here. So our audience is really the entirety of the American public".

Candice Bryant
Leader of the CIA's social media team
The social media team is working hard on dispelling numerous myths and conspiracy theories surrounding the agency that also prevent people from applying. They, however, often dodge hard questions such as drone strikes that kill civilians, waterboarding of detainees, illegal coups in foreign countries, and fake evidence of weapons of mass destruction in a certain Middle East country led by an uncooperative president. They did, however, raise the inconvenient topic of the failed coup in Cuba and the Bay of Pigs fiasco, but only accidentally.
The team also tried to harness some modern trends: from making "Girl Boss-y posts", to using hashtags, cat photos, and organising recurring topics, such as "Humans of CIA". The strategy worked and a CIA spokesperson, Sara Lichterman, reported a decade-high CIA class in 2021 with a "diverse talent pool, including persons with disabilities".

"One of the reasons that we're on social media is if we're not talking about ourselves, other people will still be and then there's a vacuum. So we have to come and tell our own story".

Sara Lichterman
CIA spokesperson
Not everyone was happy with the new approach, however. Left-leaning people slammed the whitewashing of the agency, which is known for a numerous deadly operations and morally dubious practices. The right, including politicians, argue that the new public image of the CIA sends the wrong message.
The first major scandal erupted after the agency's social media published a video featuring a CIA agent named Mija, who confessed about suffering from "imposter syndrome" and "generalised anxiety disorder", while "unapologetically" being an "intersectional cisgender millennial", who refused to "internalise misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be".
Conservative Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson suggested in the wake of the controversial ad that it was high time to rename the spy agency to the "Cisgender Intersectional Agency", while GOP Senator Ted Cruz lamented the "long way" that the CIA had fallen "from Jason Bourne" to Mija. But the most scathing criticism came from the agency's former boss, Mike Pompeo.

"When I was Director of the CIA, we valued individuals based on their talent and skill, not their race or sexuality. I’ll never forget what one female analyst said to me: 'Thank you for valuing me for my work. I want my abilities and achievements to define me, not my sexuality".

Mike Pompeo
Former CIA Director and Ex-Secretary of State
One of the members of the CIA's social media team, identified in Politico's article only as Alexis, said that at first, they were "panicky" about the social media uproar that their Mija posts had created. But in the end, they decided that regardless of whether the post created good or bad coverage, it was important that it had "started a conversation on both sides".
FILE PHOTO: Candidates campaign before runoff races in Georgia for control of U.S. Senate - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2021
Ted Cruz Slams ‘Woke Cancer’ Pushed by Democrats as 'Ridiculous' and Trying to Destroy US Army
22 May, 10:52 GMT
The CIA's social media approach was also apparently adopted by the US military, which started broadcasting various video game sessions with real soldiers on Twitch, and then released their own unconventional recruitment ad, which was branded as "woke" by many conservatives. The video, released by the Pentagon, focused heavily on the diversity and LGBTQ background of its recruits in a colourful cartoon, instead of relying on more traditional messages used in military ads.
111000
Discuss
Popular comments
I've been on social media including SN for well over a decade (regardless my profile) others even longer. You still haven't won me over, on the contrary just the opposite.
2007harleydavidsonsg
8 September, 22:37 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:17 GMTUS Forms Advisory Panel on Artificial Intelligence, Recruits Members
20:14 GMTDenmark Will Require Migrants to Work for Welfare Benefits
20:14 GMTHow Texas Election Integrity Law May Tackle Potential Fraud & Why It Unnerves Democrats
20:11 GMTTexas Governor Greg Abbott Claims ‘Texas Will Eliminate All Rapists’ in Defense of Heartbeat Bill
20:11 GMT7 Syrian Servicemen Killed, 3 Injured in Bomb Explosion in Daraa Province, Security Source Says
20:00 GMTTwelve Missing as Typhoon Jolina Hits Philippines - Reports
19:32 GMT'Tax on Jobs' or 'Least Worst Option'? MPs Vote on Social Care Tax Rise
19:04 GMTThe Oil Leak Enigma off the Coast of Louisiana
18:50 GMTCIA Tries to Go Viral on Social Media to Attract Likes and New Recruits
18:47 GMTTerrorist Assets Blocked by US Exceed $200Mln, Excluding Blocked Property
18:33 GMTTaliban Reportedly Claims Afghan Protests Receive Foreign Funding
18:03 GMTIOC Suspends North Korean Olympic Committee Until End of 2022 for Skipping Tokyo Games
17:58 GMTUS Gasoline Prices Expected to Fall Under $3 Per Gallon By Fourth Quarter
17:54 GMTUK to Use Every Possible Tactic to Deal With Migrant Channel Crossings, PM Johnson Says
17:52 GMTVideo of Rapper Dissing Biden Reaps in Around a Million Views in Two Weeks
17:38 GMTWar of Trolls: Chinese State Media Chief, US Navy Poke Each Other Over ‘Freedom of Navigation’
17:20 GMTWhatsApp Denies Report It Undermines User Privacy Protections
17:18 GMTSaudi Arabia Backs Full Declassification of US 9/11 Docs to 'End Baseless Allegations'
17:15 GMTGeroni-NOOO! Executed Alpaca's Owner Claims Autopsy Proves He Didn’t Have TB
17:10 GMTUnlimited Power? Calm Winds Force UK to Revive Coal Power Plant Amid Energy Shortage, Report Says