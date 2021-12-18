https://sputniknews.com/20211218/third-test-of-us-arrw-hypersonic-missile-fails-like-previous-two-air-force-chief-says-1091623264.html

Third Test of US ARRW Hypersonic Missile Fails, Like Previous Two, Air Force Chief Says

The third test flight of the US AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) turned out to be a failure just as previous tests,

During the test that took place on Wednesday, the missile failed to separate from the wing of the B-52H bomber, the magazine reported, without specifying the venue of the test.The US Air Force said in July that the second ARRW test flight failed after the missile did not ignite properly, and the first test in April failed over the default in the carrier.The US military is developing at least three types of hypersonic weapons — the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike, the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, and ARRW for the Air Force.

