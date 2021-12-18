Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/third-test-of-us-arrw-hypersonic-missile-fails-like-previous-two-air-force-chief-says-1091623264.html
Third Test of US ARRW Hypersonic Missile Fails, Like Previous Two, Air Force Chief Says
Third Test of US ARRW Hypersonic Missile Fails, Like Previous Two, Air Force Chief Says
The third test flight of the US AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) turned out to be a failure just as previous tests,
2021-12-18T09:08+0000
2021-12-18T09:08+0000
military & intelligence
us
hypersonic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107957/15/1079571538_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_77ddea7d9a4068104b754c560f5d8004.jpg
During the test that took place on Wednesday, the missile failed to separate from the wing of the B-52H bomber, the magazine reported, without specifying the venue of the test.The US Air Force said in July that the second ARRW test flight failed after the missile did not ignite properly, and the first test in April failed over the default in the carrier.The US military is developing at least three types of hypersonic weapons — the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike, the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, and ARRW for the Air Force.
That good ole american exceptionalism strikes again. :-D
0
Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107957/15/1079571538_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd42193b1f706b7e224f0931c21f3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, us, hypersonic

Third Test of US ARRW Hypersonic Missile Fails, Like Previous Two, Air Force Chief Says

09:08 GMT 18.12.2021
© Lockheed MartinAn artist concept of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) shows the hypersonic missile after launching from a B-52 bomber, encapsulated in a rocket that accelerates it to hypersonic speed. Lockheed Martin artist rendering.
An artist concept of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) shows the hypersonic missile after launching from a B-52 bomber, encapsulated in a rocket that accelerates it to hypersonic speed. Lockheed Martin artist rendering. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© Lockheed Martin
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The third test flight of the US AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) turned out to be a failure just as previous tests, and causes have not been identified, US Air Force Brig. Gen. Heath Collins told the War Zone magazine.
During the test that took place on Wednesday, the missile failed to separate from the wing of the B-52H bomber, the magazine reported, without specifying the venue of the test.
"The launch sequence was aborted before release with an unknown issue. The missile will return to the factory and analysis of the telemetry and onboard data will begin immediately," Collins said in a statement to the magazine, adding that the US will try to resume the testings as soon as possible.
The US Air Force said in July that the second ARRW test flight failed after the missile did not ignite properly, and the first test in April failed over the default in the carrier.
The US military is developing at least three types of hypersonic weapons — the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike, the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, and ARRW for the Air Force.
306001
Discuss
Popular comments
That good ole american exceptionalism strikes again. :-D
vtvot tak
18 December, 12:22 GMT
000000
Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 
dwdesmond walmper
18 December, 12:44 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:47 GMTDenmark to Start Reviewing Compensation Claims From Mink Breeders Soon
09:08 GMTThird Test of US ARRW Hypersonic Missile Fails, Like Previous Two, Air Force Chief Says
09:00 GMTInfant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in South Korea, Reports Say
08:56 GMT'Certainly Got His Attention': Woman Knocks on Prince Andrew's Vehicle on His Way to Windsor Castle
08:55 GMT'Mbappe Reminds Me of Ronaldo Nazario': Zlatan Ibrahimovic Compares PSG Star to Brazilian Great
08:45 GMTJacob Rees-Mogg Has 'Absolute Faith' in BoJo Leadership Amid North Shropshire Backlash
08:18 GMTJapanese Police Suspect Male Patient of Setting Fire to Osaka Mental Clinic, Reports Say
07:56 GMTFrench Government Statistics Show Unvaccinated Represent 38% of COVID Deaths in Past Month
07:53 GMTEx-Theranos Chief's Fraud Case Goes to Jury After 3-Month Trial
07:10 GMT'1.4 Million Cases Daily': Modi Gov't Warns of Omicron Spread in India, Compares to UK, France
07:04 GMTUK Officials Reportedly Planning For 2-Week 'Post-Christmas Lockdown' Over Omicron Variant Concerns
06:21 GMTRussian Security Proposals Unlikely to Stop US, NATO Aggression, Anti-War Group Says
06:16 GMTGuterres on Moscow's New Security Proposals: UN Welcomes US-Russia Dialogue
06:03 GMTWall Street Has Worst Week Since September Based on Inflation, Looming Rate Hike Worries
05:51 GMTOmicron Variant Cases Doubling in UK Every One and a Half Days, UK Health Security Agency Says
05:44 GMTSimon Case Quits Xmas ‘Partygate' Probe Amid Reports Of Lockdown Rules Breach at His Own Office
05:44 GMTThree Russian Planes Ship 36 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Kabul, Defence Ministry Says
05:14 GMTArrests on US Southern Border Rose 5% in November, Reversing Downward Trend, CBP Data Shows
03:55 GMT'Wasn't Hearing No': Another Woman Claims SAC Star Chris Noth Sexually Assaulted Her - Report
03:52 GMTTrump Says US Jews ‘Either Don’t Like Israel or Don’t Care About Israel’