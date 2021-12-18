https://sputniknews.com/20211218/india-successfully-test-fires-new-generation-nuclear-missile-agni-prime--video-1091623655.html
India Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Nuclear Missile Agni Prime – Video
India Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Nuclear Missile Agni Prime – Video
India has been embroiled in a border stand-off with China since May 2020. To keep Beijing in check and its own troops well-prepared for any contingency, the... 18.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-18T12:38+0000
2021-12-18T12:38+0000
2021-12-18T12:38+0000
intercontinental ballistic missiles
sputnik
weapons
rajnath singh
missile
nuclear weapons
nuclear arsenal
ballistic missiles
india's defense research and development organization (drdo)
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104860/34/1048603456_0:137:4176:2486_1920x0_80_0_0_2956a9c1d9bb93b0830a2215b5ac2f28.jpg
On Saturday, India test-fired its new strategic and new generation nuclear missile – coined Agni Prime – from its eastern coast. As per a statement released by the Indian government, the missile is capable of hitting targets up to 2,000 km away. The missile is tipped to tilt the balance of power in India's favour in the highly contested Indo-Pacific region. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh heaped praise on the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's premier weapons' research body, for the successful test. The DRDO added that the missile test accomplished its objectives. The organisation further mentioned that it monitored the high profile test with the help of radars, electro-optical stations, and telemetry, as well as ships positioned along the coast of Odisha.Agni Prime is loaded with a host of new features and technologies, including an advanced propulsion system. It was Agni Prime's second flight test. The missile's first test was conducted on 28 June and it is expected to be inducted in India's strategic forces soon. In October, India had launched its first ever inter-continental ballistic missile, Agni 5, which has a range of over 5000 km. With Agni 5, the country had joined an elite list of nations with long range ballistic missiles including Russia, the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom, and North Korea.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104860/34/1048603456_340:0:3836:2622_1920x0_80_0_0_e2577949aa34facd74e51dbf5b389bbe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
intercontinental ballistic missiles, sputnik, weapons, rajnath singh, missile, nuclear weapons, nuclear arsenal, ballistic missiles, india's defense research and development organization (drdo), nuclear weapons, indian armed forces, missile tests, missile, india
India Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Nuclear Missile Agni Prime – Video
India has been embroiled in a border stand-off with China since May 2020. To keep Beijing in check and its own troops well-prepared for any contingency, the South Asian nation has conducted a slew of missile and weapons tests, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in the last couple of months.
On Saturday, India test-fired
its new strategic and new generation nuclear missile – coined Agni Prime – from its eastern coast.
As per a statement released by the Indian government, the missile is capable of hitting targets up to 2,000 km away.
The missile is tipped to tilt the balance of power in India's favour in the highly contested Indo-Pacific region.
"India today successfully test-fired the Agni Prime missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. Agni Prime is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. It is a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km," a government official said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh heaped praise on the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)
, India's premier weapons' research body, for the successful test.
The DRDO added that the missile test accomplished its objectives.
The organisation further mentioned that it monitored the high profile test with the help of radars, electro-optical stations, and telemetry, as well as ships positioned along the coast of Odisha.
Agni Prime is loaded with a host of new features and technologies, including an advanced propulsion system.
It was Agni Prime's second flight test. The missile's first test was conducted on 28 June and it is expected to be inducted in India's strategic forces soon.
In October, India had launched its first ever inter-continental ballistic missile, Agni 5
, which has a range of over 5000 km.
With Agni 5, the country had joined an elite list of nations with long range ballistic missiles including Russia, the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom, and North Korea.