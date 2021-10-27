Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building
India Successfully Test-Fires Its First Nuclear-Capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Agni 5
India Successfully Test-Fires Its First Nuclear-Capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Agni 5
In September, China raised a United Nations Security Council resolution related to the 1998 nuclear blast tests by India and Pakistan to prevent the possible...
On Wednesday, the Indian Army's strategic forces command successfully tested the country’s longest-range missile, Agni 5, which is able to reach all Asian countries and parts of Africa and Europe.“The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges of up to 5,000km with a very high degree of accuracy,” the statement read.The test launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Agni-5, was carried out at approximately 19.50 local time from the island, APJ Abdul Kalam, off the coast of the state of Odisha.With the successful user trial of the solid-fuelled missile, which can carry a payload of 1.5 tonnes, India has become the eighth country to have an intercontinental ballistic missile facility, following in the footsteps of the US, UK, Russia, China, France, Israel, and North Korea. China had tried to stop the user trial in September this year, citing UNSC resolution of 1172, which calls upon India and Pakistan to halt further nuclear tests and end the development of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.
17:15 GMT 27.10.2021
In September, China raised a United Nations Security Council resolution related to the 1998 nuclear blast tests by India and Pakistan to prevent the possible maiden trial of nuclear-capable inter-continental ballistic missile, Agni-5, which can hit targets more than 5,000km away with high precision.
On Wednesday, the Indian Army's strategic forces command successfully tested the country’s longest-range missile, Agni 5, which is able to reach all Asian countries and parts of Africa and Europe.

The defence ministry said that the successful launch of the missile is in line with India’s policy to have "credible minimum deterrence" that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use' of nuclear weapons.

“The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges of up to 5,000km with a very high degree of accuracy,” the statement read.
The test launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Agni-5, was carried out at approximately 19.50 local time from the island, APJ Abdul Kalam, off the coast of the state of Odisha.
Test firing of a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile from the Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov frigate from the White Sea at a coastal target located at the Chizha training ground in the Arkhangelsk Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
India Inches Closer to Developing Hypersonic Weapons: US Congressional Report
22 October, 08:03 GMT
With the successful user trial of the solid-fuelled missile, which can carry a payload of 1.5 tonnes, India has become the eighth country to have an intercontinental ballistic missile facility, following in the footsteps of the US, UK, Russia, China, France, Israel, and North Korea.
China had tried to stop the user trial in September this year, citing UNSC resolution of 1172, which calls upon India and Pakistan to halt further nuclear tests and end the development of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.
