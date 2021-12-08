Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: NATO's Policy Towards Russia Confrontational, Putin Says
India Clears Serial Production of Air-Launched BrahMos Missile with Successful Test from Su-30MKI
India Clears Serial Production of Air-Launched BrahMos Missile with Successful Test from Su-30MKI
India has successfully tested air-launched version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Wednesday, 8 December
russia
hypersonic missiles
brahmos cruise missile
india's defense research and development organization (drdo)
supersonic missile
indian air force (iaf)
india
India successfully test-fired the air-version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Wednesday morning from the supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-30MKI. In the copybook flight from integrated test range in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, the missile launched from the plane followed the expected trajectory, meeting all mission objectives.The ministry said that Indian industry develops major airframe assemblies that form the Ramjet engine's integral part domestically. "During the test, the structural integrity and functional performance were proved."The missile developed by India and Russia received "fleet release clearance" from the Centre for Military Airworthiness &amp; Certification (CEMILAC) - a part of India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) - in June last year as border tensions with China were raging in the eastern Ladakh area.BrahMos Aerospace - the joint venture between India's DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya (NPOM) - has been aiming to develop a hypersonic version of a missile that will hit targets five times faster than the speed of sound.The air-launched version of the missile is around 0.65 tonnes lighter than the ground-launched version weighing 3.2 tonnes.
russia, hypersonic missiles, brahmos cruise missile, india's defense research and development organization (drdo), supersonic missile, indian air force (iaf), india

India Clears Serial Production of Air-Launched BrahMos Missile with Successful Test from Su-30MKI

14:28 GMT 08.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / HANDOUTThis handout photograph released by the Indian Air Force on May 22, 2019 and taken at an undisclosed location in 2017 shows a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft carrying a BrahMos air to surface cruise missile
This handout photograph released by the Indian Air Force on May 22, 2019 and taken at an undisclosed location in 2017 shows a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft carrying a BrahMos air to surface cruise missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / HANDOUT
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
The air-launched version of the BrahMos missile, a joint venture between India and Russia, has an operational range of 290km. The supersonic cruise missile can be dropped from 500 to 14,000 metres.
India successfully test-fired the air-version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Wednesday morning from the supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-30MKI.
In the copybook flight from integrated test range in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, the missile launched from the plane followed the expected trajectory, meeting all mission objectives.

“The launch is a major milestone in the BrahMos development. It clears the system for the serial production of air-version BrahMos missiles in the country,” the Indian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that Indian industry develops major airframe assemblies that form the Ramjet engine's integral part domestically. "During the test, the structural integrity and functional performance were proved."
The missile developed by India and Russia received "fleet release clearance" from the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) - a part of India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) - in June last year as border tensions with China were raging in the eastern Ladakh area.
BrahMos Aerospace - the joint venture between India's DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya (NPOM) - has been aiming to develop a hypersonic version of a missile that will hit targets five times faster than the speed of sound.
The air-launched version of the missile is around 0.65 tonnes lighter than the ground-launched version weighing 3.2 tonnes.
India Clears Serial Production of Air-Launched BrahMos Missile with Successful Test from Su-30MKI
