Arrests on US Southern Border Rose 5% in November, Reversing Downward Trend, CBP Data Shows
Arrests on US Southern Border Rose 5% in November, Reversing Downward Trend, CBP Data Shows
05:14 GMT 18.12.2021
The data showed on Friday that Border Patrol agents made 173,620 arrests on the US southern border in connection to illegal border crossings into the United States.A majority of undocumented migrants apprehended on the southern border are single adults from Mexico or a foreign country that is not in the Northern Triangle region.Illegal border crossings on the US-Mexico border reached an all-time record 1.7 million in fiscal year 2021, according to CBP data.This year, the Biden administration witnessed several new records set on the US southern border related to illegal immigration, which experts believe was due to his campaign message that immigrants were welcomed to the United States.In fiscal year 2021, the highest monthly total of apprehensions on the US southern border was in July, when the number hit a 20-year monthly high of 213,593 apprehensions.
mexico, us, border

Arrests on US Southern Border Rose 5% in November, Reversing Downward Trend, CBP Data Shows

05:14 GMT 18.12.2021
In this March 21, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent looks on near a gate on the U.S.-Mexico border wall as agents take migrants into custody, in Abram-Perezville, Texas.
In this March 21, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent looks on near a gate on the U.S.-Mexico border wall as agents take migrants into custody, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The monthly number of arrests on the US-Mexico border rose 5 percent in November after three-consecutive months of a downward trend, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data revealed.
The data showed on Friday that Border Patrol agents made 173,620 arrests on the US southern border in connection to illegal border crossings into the United States.
A majority of undocumented migrants apprehended on the southern border are single adults from Mexico or a foreign country that is not in the Northern Triangle region.
Illegal border crossings on the US-Mexico border reached an all-time record 1.7 million in fiscal year 2021, according to CBP data.
This year, the Biden administration witnessed several new records set on the US southern border related to illegal immigration, which experts believe was due to his campaign message that immigrants were welcomed to the United States.
In fiscal year 2021, the highest monthly total of apprehensions on the US southern border was in July, when the number hit a 20-year monthly high of 213,593 apprehensions.
