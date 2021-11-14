Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/hundreds-reportedly-slipping-past-border-patrols-on-us-mexico-frontier-daily-due-to-lack-of-agents-1090728589.html
Hundreds Reportedly Slipping Past Border Patrols on US-Mexico Frontier Daily Due to Lack of Agents
Hundreds Reportedly Slipping Past Border Patrols on US-Mexico Frontier Daily Due to Lack of Agents
US Customs and Border Protection reported stopping over 192,000 migrants from coming over the border from Mexico in September, with the total number of... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T14:04+0000
2021-11-14T14:04+0000
mexico
us
border
us customs and border protection (cbp)
rio grande
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083600285_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5bd37c98bc323be06055a27bad803db8.jpg
Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector – the busiest corridor along the US-Mexico border for illegal migrant crossings, reported 1,909 encounters and 262 ‘gotaways’ in a single 24 hour period on Friday.The ‘gotaways’ do not include those potential illegal migrants who managed to slip past CBP agents and systems undetected.For US border patrol agents, Fiscal Year 2022 began in November, and already the busy Rio Grande Valley sector has recorded over 65,000 encounters –a 161 percent jump since November 2020. The adjacent Del Rio sector reported an even more stark 236 percent increase in encounters, with an estimated 6,500 ‘gotaways’ reported in Del Rio alone over the past two weeks.CBP isn’t sure just how many migrants may have made it into the US without being spotted. Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump claimed that the number could be close to 12 million, saying that the number of those encountered should be multiplied by seven to get the number of those who made it in. Trump did not elaborate on the methodology.Border FiascoRepublicans including Trump have blamed President Joe Biden for the crisis at the southern border, suggesting that a series of executive actions Biden took immediately after stepping into office set the stage for the current migrant surge. Biden revoked nearly a dozen hardline Trump immigration policies, including the former president’s signature border wall and the ‘Remain in Mexico’ programme, which offered incentives for potential migrants to stay in Mexico while they waited for their asylum claims to be processed. Other decisions, including promises to “restore and expand” the US asylum system, and to potentially provide a “path to citizenship” to the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the US, have prompted hundreds of thousands of people from Mexico and Central America to make the perilous journey north in a bid to escape poverty, violence and crime.Along with people, the migrant crisis has brought with it a spike in drugs and violent offenses. Last month, US media reported the CBP seizures of the pain medication Fentanyl shot up by thousands of percent in recent years, from just two pounds seized in 2012-2013 to over 7,2000 pounds seized over the first eight months of 2021. This week, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that drug cartels have been committing brutal killings along the border to send ‘messages’ to rival gangs.
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/five-republicans-threaten-to-pull-support-from-spending-bill-if-border-wall-funds-arent-included-1090713615.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/drug-cartels-murder-individuals-on-american-side-of-us-mexico-border-amid-migration-crisis-1090678637.html
mexico
us
rio grande
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083600285_184:0:2915:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d447ba54f8c1b6feeb0d81ee22638552.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexico, us, border, us customs and border protection (cbp), rio grande

Hundreds Reportedly Slipping Past Border Patrols on US-Mexico Frontier Daily Due to Lack of Agents

14:04 GMT 14.11.2021
© REUTERS / Jose Luis GonzalezMigrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, in New Mexico
Migrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, in New Mexico - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
US Customs and Border Protection reported stopping over 192,000 migrants from coming over the border from Mexico in September, with the total number of encounters for fiscal year 2021 topping 1.7 million people – surpassing the previous record of 1.64 million encounters set in the year 2000.
Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector – the busiest corridor along the US-Mexico border for illegal migrant crossings, reported 1,909 encounters and 262 ‘gotaways’ in a single 24 hour period on Friday.
A CBP source told Fox News that the 262 persons who managed to get away were spotted by cameras and sensor systems, but couldn’t be apprehended due to a lack of manpower, hence the ‘gotaways’ classification.
The ‘gotaways’ do not include those potential illegal migrants who managed to slip past CBP agents and systems undetected.
For US border patrol agents, Fiscal Year 2022 began in November, and already the busy Rio Grande Valley sector has recorded over 65,000 encounters –a 161 percent jump since November 2020. The adjacent Del Rio sector reported an even more stark 236 percent increase in encounters, with an estimated 6,500 ‘gotaways’ reported in Del Rio alone over the past two weeks.
CBP isn’t sure just how many migrants may have made it into the US without being spotted. Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump claimed that the number could be close to 12 million, saying that the number of those encountered should be multiplied by seven to get the number of those who made it in. Trump did not elaborate on the methodology.
In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
Five Republicans Threaten to Pull Support From Spending Bill If Border Wall Funds Aren't Included
Yesterday, 18:34 GMT
Border Fiasco
Republicans including Trump have blamed President Joe Biden for the crisis at the southern border, suggesting that a series of executive actions Biden took immediately after stepping into office set the stage for the current migrant surge. Biden revoked nearly a dozen hardline Trump immigration policies, including the former president’s signature border wall and the ‘Remain in Mexico’ programme, which offered incentives for potential migrants to stay in Mexico while they waited for their asylum claims to be processed. Other decisions, including promises to “restore and expand” the US asylum system, and to potentially provide a “path to citizenship” to the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the US, have prompted hundreds of thousands of people from Mexico and Central America to make the perilous journey north in a bid to escape poverty, violence and crime.
Along with people, the migrant crisis has brought with it a spike in drugs and violent offenses. Last month, US media reported the CBP seizures of the pain medication Fentanyl shot up by thousands of percent in recent years, from just two pounds seized in 2012-2013 to over 7,2000 pounds seized over the first eight months of 2021. This week, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that drug cartels have been committing brutal killings along the border to send ‘messages’ to rival gangs.
Detention of migrants in Texas (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
Drug Cartels 'Murder Individuals' on American Side of US-Mexico Border Amid Migration Crisis
12 November, 09:42 GMT
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:51 GMTFormer Barclays Boss Exchanged Over 1,000 Emails With Jeffrey Epstein, UK Regulators Reveal
14:51 GMTBorrell Says Wall Unlikely to Settle Migration Crisis at Polish-Belarusian Border
14:04 GMTHundreds Reportedly Slipping Past Border Patrols on US-Mexico Frontier Daily Due to Lack of Agents
13:40 GMTEFE News Agency Says 5 Employees in Cuba Lost Press Accreditation
13:38 GMTPolice Rush to Liverpool Hospital Amid Reports of 'Car Explosion' Outside Facility - Photo
13:29 GMTChief of Delhi Commission for Women Demands Kangana be Stripped of Award for Disrespecting India
13:26 GMTAustria Becomes World's First Country to Impose COVID-19 Lockdown on Unvaccinated
13:20 GMTEgyptian Company Reportedly Files Lawsuit Against Owners of Ever Given
12:43 GMTFan 'Stoked & Soaked' as Brass Against Frontwoman Urinates on His Face During Live Show - Video
12:38 GMTUS U-2 Reportedly Spotted Spying on Russian Military Amid Seething NATO-Russia Black Sea Tensions
12:29 GMTVideos: Anti-Vax Protest Outside NYC Mayor's Residence Spirals Into Squabbles Involving BLM, Antifa
12:19 GMTTwo Earthquakes of Over 6 Magnitude Strike Southern Iran, EMSC Says
12:17 GMTZakharova Slams UK Foreign Secretary For Blaming Belarus for 'Carefully Crafted' Migrant Crisis
11:51 GMTFormer Trump Administration Aide Was Warned About Playing Taylor Swift Music in White House
11:35 GMTHaitian Banks to Return to Full Working Hours Amid Restoration of Fuel Supply, Reports Say
11:04 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Might Have Been Murdered if Granted Bail Over Info on Epstein, Claims Report
10:40 GMTPutin: Russia Ready to Help Resolve Migrant Crisis on Belarusian-Polish Border
10:34 GMTHundreds in Austria Protest Government's Plan to Impose Lockdown for Unvaccinated - Videos
10:28 GMTCharge of the Light Brigade II? UK May Send 600 Troops to Ukraine Amid Russia Invasion Fearmongering
10:19 GMTMuammar Gaddafi's Son Registers for Presidential Elections in Libya - Video