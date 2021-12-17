Registration was successful!
Jeff Bezos Should 'Spend Less Time in Hot Tub, More Time at Blue Origin,' Elon Musk Says
SpaceX founder Elon Musk has delivered a fresh verbal barb against his billionaire rival, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Musk suggested that, "in some ways" he is trying to goad Bezos into "spending more time at Blue Origin so they make more progress."Noting Bezos’ “reasonably good engineering aptitude,” Musk argued that the former “does not seem to be willing to spend mental energy getting into the details of engineering.”He also quipped that Bezos "does take himself a bit too seriously."Musk also boasted about his work ethic, saying that he works every day, 80 to 90 hours a week, overseeing projects at SpaceX and Tesla.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk has delivered a fresh verbal barb against his billionaire rival, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.
In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Musk suggested that, "in some ways" he is trying to goad Bezos into "spending more time at Blue Origin so they make more progress."
"As a friend of mine says, he should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub," he said.
Noting Bezos’ “reasonably good engineering aptitude,” Musk argued that the former “does not seem to be willing to spend mental energy getting into the details of engineering.”
“The devil’s in the details,” Musk remarked.
He also quipped that Bezos "does take himself a bit too seriously."
Musk also boasted about his work ethic, saying that he works every day, 80 to 90 hours a week, overseeing projects at SpaceX and Tesla.