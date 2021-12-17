Registration was successful!
Biden Says Omicron Variant Spreading in US, 'Going to Increase'
"It is here now, it is spreading, and it is going to increase," Biden said at the White House on Thursday.Biden also said his administration has taken steps to limit the spread of Omicron.In addition, Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated and said the booster shots work.The Omicron variant has now been confirmed to be present in at least 36 US states and more than 75 countries, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. However, the Delta variant still represents approximately 96% of cases across the country, while the Omicron variant is estimated to represent about 3% of US cases.
Biden Says Omicron Variant Spreading in US, 'Going to Increase'

00:29 GMT 17.12.2021
A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that the coronavirus Omicron variant has begun spreading in the United States.
“It is here now, it is spreading, and it is going to increase,” Biden said at the White House on Thursday.
Biden also said his administration has taken steps to limit the spread of Omicron.
“Due to the steps we have taken, Omicron is not yet spread as fast as it happens in Europe,” he added.
In addition, Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated and said the booster shots work.
The Omicron variant has now been confirmed to be present in at least 36 US states and more than 75 countries, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. However, the Delta variant still represents approximately 96% of cases across the country, while the Omicron variant is estimated to represent about 3% of US cases.
