https://sputniknews.com/20211216/germany-expects-to-receive-vaccines-adapted-to-omicron-in-early-2022-1091577101.html

Germany Expects to Receive Vaccines Adapted to Omicron in Early 2022

Germany Expects to Receive Vaccines Adapted to Omicron in Early 2022

Germany expects to receive the first deliveries of BioNTech vaccines adapted to the omicron coronavirus variant in the first quarter of 2022

2021-12-16T15:00+0000

2021-12-16T15:00+0000

2021-12-16T15:00+0000

germany

vaccination

booster

omicron strain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082477282_0:38:2905:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_ad212639e70b47c583052337e68b2f25.jpg

He noted that "booster" vaccination for the German government was currently the centerpiece of the fight against the pandemic, which is why Berlin intends to actively purchase vaccines in order to maintain a high rate of vaccination.Over 57 million people in Germany have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, which is nearly 69% of its population.Lothar Wieler, the president of Germany's Robert Koch Institute, said on 3 December that the Omicron strain was set to cause more infections than the Delta variant amid the overloaded health care system.Omicron was first detected in South Africa and marked as a variant of concern due to its high infection rates by the World Health Organization prompting countries worldwide to enforce new travel restrictions and public health measures.The strain is turning up in a growing list of countries, including the US, UK, Germany, Australia among dozens of others.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

germany, vaccination, booster, omicron strain