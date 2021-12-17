Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Foreign Ministry Publishes Draft Agreements on Russia-US-NATO Security Guarantees
Americans Blame Biden and His Policies for Inflation
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Russia possibly joining China in banning... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International
haiti
us
twitter
free speech
democracy
clinton foundation
nytimes
1984
cnn
the backstory
Americans Blame Biden and His Policies for Inflation
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Russia possibly joining China in banning cryptocurrency, and the Texas Attorney General is investigating two pharmaceutical companies for promoting their drugs as puberty blockers for children.
GUESTDanny Shaw - Professor, Author, Mentor, Activist, and Analyst | The Seventeen Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti, Haitians Living in the Dominican Republic, and Lack of Media Attention on HaitiJon Schweppe - Director of Policy and Government Affairs for American Principles Project | Kristi Noem, Medical Castration of ChildrenIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Danny Shaw about the price of gas in Haiti, gangs in Haiti, and Haitians deported from the Dominican Republic. Danny discussed the issues for Haitians living in the Dominican Republic and the government of the Dominican Republic planning to build a wall between Haitian borders. Danny spoke on the kidnapping of American missionaries and the local Haitians who have also been kidnapped by Haitian gangs.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jon Schweppe about his Twitter suspension, media outlets supporting censorship, and America under oligarchy rule. Jon talked about section 230 and the need to reign in the power of social media companies. Jon discussed his support for state bills to ban medical castration of children and the woke leftists opposing free speech in America.We also discuss how Joe Biden and his administration handle inflation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
haiti
us
haiti, us, twitter, free speech, democracy, clinton foundation, nytimes, 1984, cnn, the backstory

Americans Blame Biden and His Policies for Inflation

10:19 GMT 17.12.2021
Americans Blame Biden and His Policies for Inflation
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Russia possibly joining China in banning cryptocurrency, and the Texas Attorney General is investigating two pharmaceutical companies for promoting their drugs as puberty blockers for children.
GUEST
Danny Shaw - Professor, Author, Mentor, Activist, and Analyst | The Seventeen Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti, Haitians Living in the Dominican Republic, and Lack of Media Attention on Haiti
Jon Schweppe - Director of Policy and Government Affairs for American Principles Project | Kristi Noem, Medical Castration of Children
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Danny Shaw about the price of gas in Haiti, gangs in Haiti, and Haitians deported from the Dominican Republic. Danny discussed the issues for Haitians living in the Dominican Republic and the government of the Dominican Republic planning to build a wall between Haitian borders. Danny spoke on the kidnapping of American missionaries and the local Haitians who have also been kidnapped by Haitian gangs.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jon Schweppe about his Twitter suspension, media outlets supporting censorship, and America under oligarchy rule. Jon talked about section 230 and the need to reign in the power of social media companies. Jon discussed his support for state bills to ban medical castration of children and the woke leftists opposing free speech in America.
We also discuss how Joe Biden and his administration handle inflation.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
