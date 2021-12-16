https://sputniknews.com/20211216/texts-reveal-republicans-urging-trump-to-call-off-jan-6th-1091551492.html
Texts Reveal Republicans Urging Trump to Call off Jan. 6th
Shocking Texts Reveals Republicans Urging Trump to Call Off Jan. 6th
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about record high inflation numbers, shocking texts from GOP officials and Fox anchors to Mark Meadows, and Putin’s and Xi’s virtual summit to resist efforts to wedge the two nations apart.
Guests:Mark Frost - Economist | Rising Inflation As 'Silent Tax' on Middle ClassTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | Shocking Texts Reveals Republicans Urging Trump to Call Off Jan. 6thMichelle Witte - Host of Political Misfits | Biden's Chaotic Foreign Policy After 'Nice Guy' PromiseIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Frost to talk about how inflation acts as a silent tax to poor and working class earners and if any relief is laid out in Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan.In the second hour, we were joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on text messages that Ted says prove we live in an opposite world. We also talked about DC suing two groups, the Proud Boys and the Oathkeepers, for allegedly conspiring to terrorize the city on January 6th.In the third hour, Michelle Witte joined the conversation to talk about the first statements coming out from the virtual summit between Russian and Chinese leaders. We also talk about Biden's chaotic foreign policy and compare it to what he promised voters when running against Trump.
Mark Frost - Economist | Rising Inflation As ‘Silent Tax’ on Middle Class
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Shocking Texts Reveals Republicans Urging Trump to Call Off Jan. 6th
Michelle Witte - Host of Political Misfits | Biden’s Chaotic Foreign Policy After ‘Nice Guy’ Promise
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Frost to talk about how inflation acts as a silent tax to poor and working class earners and if any relief is laid out in Biden’s 'Build Back Better' plan.
In the second hour, we were joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on text messages that Ted says prove we live in an opposite world. We also talked about DC suing two groups, the Proud Boys and the Oathkeepers, for allegedly conspiring to terrorize the city on January 6th.
In the third hour, Michelle Witte joined the conversation to talk about the first statements coming out from the virtual summit between Russian and Chinese leaders. We also talk about Biden’s chaotic foreign policy and compare it to what he promised voters when running against Trump.
