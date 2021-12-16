https://sputniknews.com/20211216/russia-and-china-announce-a-new-joint-financial-infrastructure-1091556265.html

Russia and China Announce a New Joint Financial Infrastructure

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including JFK assassination documents released, and... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International

Russia and China Announce a New Joint Finicial Infrastructure On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including JFK assaination documents released, and the Fed hinting at multiple rate hikes in 2022.

GUESTPeter Oliver - RT and Sputnik European Correspondent | Terrorism in Germany, Russia Expected to Retaliate Against Germany, and Anti-Russia NarrativesKim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Censorship, Shadow Banning, and COVID-19 Treatments SuppressionIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about Russian diplomats expelled from Germany, a Chechnyan terrorist killed in Germany, and German procedural law. Peter talked about the reasoning behind the Russian diplomats being expelled from Germany and the new foreign minister of Germany. Peter spoke about the new German government and its expected conversations with Russia about Nord Stream 2.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen about mass censorship, YouTube, and modern cable. Kim discussed YouTube giving certain users protection from censorship and how the pandemic has changed media consumption. Kim spoke about the COVID-19 misinformation from public health officials and how Europe has respected natural immunity.Also, we touch upon the Russian and Chinese leaders' virtual summit that took place earlier on Wednesday.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

