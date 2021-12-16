Registration was successful!
'Right Clicked It': Netizens Furious Over Late Stan Lee's Twitter Promoting NFTs of Himself
Lee created many of today's most popular superhero characters and was a driving force behind the recent Marvel Comics film renaissance.
22:44 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 22:50 GMT 16.12.2021)
Lee created many of today's most popular superhero characters and was a driving force behind the recent Marvel Comics film renaissance. Lee died just three years ago, at the age of 95, but even such a short time ago nobody had predicted that the NFT, a unique, non-transferable digital art file, would become the internet's trend of the day.
In honor of the famous comic book writer Stan Lee's 99th birthday on December 28, his digital estate is offering non-fungible tokens featuring likenesses of both the late comic book legend and Marvel's first superhero of Indian heritage, Chakra the Invincible.
"From championing diversity to embracing new tech, Stan was 1 step ahead of the curve," his official Twitter account's post reads. "To honor his innovative spirit, Stan’s 1st Indian hero, Chakra The Invincible, debuts in his own NFT (digital art) collection from 7:30pm PT 12/27-12pm PT 12/29!"
However, fans of the creator of Spider-Man did not apparently appreciate the attempts by the managers of the late Lee's Twitter account to sell NFT art with his image.
And some of the fan reactions garnered more likes and reposts than Lee's blog post itself.
"Can't believe Stan Lee came back from the dead just to promote an NFT," wrote YouTuber Dolan Dark.
His colleague, popular game streamer Jacksepticeye, echoed his words, calling such a move "awful".
An Allosaurus using Twitter understood the abbreviation NFT in a dinosaur-like manner.
With almost 170,000 likes, a top-rated response from Dictionary.com surpassed the original tweet in popularity by adding, without context but in an apparent reference to the post, the definition of the verb "defile" in response to Lee's account.
Lee's SMMs got backlash even from the idol of the children of the 2000s, animated character Crazy Frog, who noted that NFTs should not be done in this way.
Lee's followers bemoaned the fact that his legacy was being exploited, with one claiming that they could picture him "spinning in his grave," while others suggested that the famous producer's account was hijacked by NFT enthusiasts.
"I knew NFT peddlers were stealing several artists' Twitter accounts, but to go for the Stan Lee? That's a bold move," noted one user.
"Of all the sh**ty NFT promotion I've seen on here, this has to be the worst and most shameless of all. Disgusting," a YouTuber said, only to get a reply indicating that the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther in the popular Marvel movie, a hero that Lee created, was previously turned into an NTF.
Another person stated that they would go through the gates of hell merely to find out who they should address about the situation.
According to Marvel's lore, Raju Rai, a young Indian boy from Mumbai, is the protagonist of Chakra the Invincible, a comic book produced by Lee with illustrators Sharad Devarajan and Gotham Chopra. Dr. Singh, Rai's tutor, created a technologically superior bodysuit that has the ability to weaponize all of Rai's chakra points. In 2013, Cartoon Network released an animated film featuring the character in English and Hindi.
