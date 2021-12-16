Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/pentagon-concerned-over-chinese-military-buildup-near-border-with-india-reports-say-1091559406.html
Pentagon Concerned Over Chinese Military Buildup Near Border With India, Reports Say
Pentagon Concerned Over Chinese Military Buildup Near Border With India, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US Department of Defense is concerned over the Chinese military buildup near the demarcation line with India in the Himalayas, media... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-16T04:29+0000
2021-12-16T04:29+0000
world
us
china
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg
According to the Foreign Policy magazine, China deployed long-range strategic bombers in the area last month.Within the past several months, Indian officials said that China retains a significant military presence near the Indian border and conducts more drills in the area.It is unclear whether the United States is going to provide India with more military support, Foreign Policy reported. An Indian official told the magazine that the United States was actively sharing intelligence information with India.Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two lack a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas. As a consequence, the area has since frequented seeing hassles between the military of both sides.Following a deadly escalation near Lake Pangong Tso in May 2020, India and China boosted their military presence in the disputed region, while simultaneously launching the disengagement consultations. As talks were underway, another two major clashes took place in June and August of that year which left dozens of soldiers killed on both sides. The two countries are currently engaged in talks on de-escalating the situation on the border.
1
us
china
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_373:0:3104:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe6b4314a99525b008509041be5c607.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, us, china, india

Pentagon Concerned Over Chinese Military Buildup Near Border With India, Reports Say

04:29 GMT 16.12.2021
© AP Photo / Charles DharapakThis March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US Department of Defense is concerned over the Chinese military buildup near the demarcation line with India in the Himalayas, media reported.
According to the Foreign Policy magazine, China deployed long-range strategic bombers in the area last month.
Within the past several months, Indian officials said that China retains a significant military presence near the Indian border and conducts more drills in the area.
It is unclear whether the United States is going to provide India with more military support, Foreign Policy reported. An Indian official told the magazine that the United States was actively sharing intelligence information with India.
Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two lack a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas. As a consequence, the area has since frequented seeing hassles between the military of both sides.
Following a deadly escalation near Lake Pangong Tso in May 2020, India and China boosted their military presence in the disputed region, while simultaneously launching the disengagement consultations. As talks were underway, another two major clashes took place in June and August of that year which left dozens of soldiers killed on both sides. The two countries are currently engaged in talks on de-escalating the situation on the border.
040002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:41 GMTEU Officials to Meet Senior US Diplomat After Her Visits to Russia, Ukraine, Spokesman Says
04:29 GMTPentagon Concerned Over Chinese Military Buildup Near Border With India, Reports Say
04:25 GMTRT German Shows European Audiences News From Different Perspective, Russian Lawmaker Says
04:19 GMTRT Launches Broadcast Channel in Germany
04:10 GMT'Egregious Actions': Trump Allies Ask McCarthy to Remove Cheney, Kinzinger From House GOP Conference
03:40 GMTMusic Producer ‘Flow La Movie’ & Eight Others Die in Plane Crash in the Dominican Republic
03:31 GMTUS Navy Joins Air Force in Discharging Service Members Over COVID Vaccine Noncompliance
02:39 GMTUS Backs Turkish-Armenian Steps to Normalize Ties, Raises Concerns Over Karabakh Tensions
02:12 GMTReport Uncovers Chinese Telecom Giant Huawei’s Large Catalog of Surveillance Products
01:48 GMTVideo: Florida Airbase Evacuated After Explosive Device Reportedly 'Became Loose'
01:40 GMTBiden Nominates Figure Skater Michelle Kwan to Be New US Envoy to Belize - White House
00:29 GMTUS Investigated Possible Role of Soviet Union in John Kennedy's Assassination - Archives
YesterdayNWS Issues Multi-State Tornado Warnings for US Midwest as Twisters Touch Down in Nebraska, Iowa
YesterdayIAEA Chief Says 2015 Nuclear Deal Needs ‘Adjustments’ in 2022 for ‘A Very Different Iran’
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Engage Hostile Targets Over Damascus, at Least 1 Soldier Killed - State Media
YesterdayNew Findings From VLTI Support Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity
YesterdayVideos: Armed Gunmen Reportedly Surround Libyan Prime Minister Dbeibeh's Office in Tripoli
YesterdayEric Trump: My Family Was Not 'Smart Enough to Collude With Russia'
YesterdayBiden Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration After Deadly String of Tornadoes - White House
YesterdayGlobal Debt Rises to Record $226 Trillion in 2020 Due to Pandemic Measures - IMF