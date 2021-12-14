Registration was successful!
Live Video: Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/majority-in-us-expect-increased-tensions-with-china-want-military-conflict-avoided---poll-1091520474.html
Majority in US Expect Increased Tensions With China, Want Military Conflict Avoided - Poll
Most US voters expect tensions with China to rise in the foreseeable future, while also saying that both nations should avoid military clashes at all costs, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Tuesday.
Majority in US Expect Increased Tensions With China, Want Military Conflict Avoided - Poll

16:06 GMT 14.12.2021
© REUTERS / Hyungwon KangThe People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Most US voters expect tensions with China to rise in the foreseeable future, while also saying that both nations should avoid military clashes at all costs, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Tuesday.
"Americans are more consistently bearish when it comes to the likelihood of rising military tensions with China. Fifty-six percent of voters anticipate that military tensions will increase over the next 12 months," a press release explaining the poll said.
An even higher share (65 percent) see tensions escalating over the next five years, the press release said.
However, a 59 percent majority feels the United States and China should avoid direct military conflict "at all costs," the release said.
A Chinese yuan sign is seen at a currency exchange shop in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015. China devalued its tightly controlled currency Tuesday following a slump in trade, allowing the yuan's biggest one-day decline in a decade. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
UK Cyber Spy Chief Claims China Might Use Digital Yuan for Surveillance, Transaction Control
12 December, 15:15 GMT
Moreover, under the hypothetical scenario in which the US military believes China would be defeated, only a tiny share (15 percent) would favour engaging in such a conflict, the release added.
The poll of 1,999 registered US voters was conducted from 29 November to 1 December, according to the release.
