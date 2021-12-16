Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/nord-stream-2-not-discussed-at-eu-eastern-partnership-summit-finnish-prime-minister-says-1091564954.html
Nord Stream 2 Not Discussed at EU Eastern Partnership Summit, Finnish Prime Minister Says
Nord Stream 2 Not Discussed at EU Eastern Partnership Summit, Finnish Prime Minister Says
The EU Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels did not discuss Nord Stream 2 or specific sanctions against Russia
2021-12-16T07:31+0000
2021-12-16T07:31+0000
europe
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083432916_0:172:3028:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_04e3f852569ffe0ea95e0025967bf4d6.jpg
"We did not discuss Nord Stream 2. We did not discuss specific sanctions," Marin said.The prime minister added that the meeting was focused on the role of Russia in conflicts in the region and, in particular, its alleged actions in Ukraine and on its borders.The summit was attended by five of the six EU partner countries. Belarus refused to participate.Brussels hosted the EU Eastern Partnership Summit on Wednesday, during which the participants focused on the political and economic situation in Eastern Europe.Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it sees as a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083432916_150:0:2879:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4a32edaeffbea103e6e771939cb7051f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, nord stream 2

Nord Stream 2 Not Discussed at EU Eastern Partnership Summit, Finnish Prime Minister Says

07:31 GMT 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeA road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
Subscribe
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - The EU Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels did not discuss Nord Stream 2 or specific sanctions against Russia, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday.
"We did not discuss Nord Stream 2. We did not discuss specific sanctions," Marin said.
The prime minister added that the meeting was focused on the role of Russia in conflicts in the region and, in particular, its alleged actions in Ukraine and on its borders.
The summit was attended by five of the six EU partner countries. Belarus refused to participate.
Brussels hosted the EU Eastern Partnership Summit on Wednesday, during which the participants focused on the political and economic situation in Eastern Europe.
Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it sees as a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:50 GMTLib Dems Vying for Conservative Stronghold North Shropshire in 'Coin Toss' By-Election
07:43 GMTFour Children Dead, 5 Injured After Falling From Bouncy Trampoline in Australia, Reports Say
07:42 GMTSecurity Guarantees Proposals Handover to US is Step Towards Substantive Dialogue, Moscow
07:32 GMTTurkish Lira Hits New Record Low of 15 Lira to Dollar
07:31 GMTNord Stream 2 Not Discussed at EU Eastern Partnership Summit, Finnish Prime Minister Says
07:28 GMTArmenian Prime Minister Says Yerevan, Baku Agreed on Construction of Railway
06:46 GMTDenmark to Rent Overseas Jail in Kosovo to Provide Enough Space for Its Prisoners
06:41 GMTJapanese Prime Minister Not Planning to Attend Winter Olympics in Beijing
06:36 GMTTwist in Paul Pogba's Transfer Saga as Spanish Media Claims Barca No Longer Interested in Man U Star
06:23 GMTTrouble in Paradise? J.Lo 'Pissed' Over Ben Affleck Blaming Drinking on Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner
06:18 GMT1971 War Anniversary: India Hails Its 'Unique' Ties With Bangladesh, Unaffected by China's Influence
06:00 GMTReport Finds Young Swedes Getting Robbed by Immigrants
05:49 GMT'Old Boris Magic Wearing Thin': Tory Rebels Warn PM of Possible Leadership Challenge 'On the Cards'
05:22 GMTNordics Knocked Down by Record COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalisation Rates
05:05 GMTVandal Tarnishes Wall Street's Famous Charging Bull Statue With Swastika
04:41 GMTEU Officials to Meet Senior US Diplomat After Her Visits to Russia, Ukraine, Spokesman Says
04:29 GMTPentagon Concerned Over Chinese Military Buildup Near Border With India, Reports Say
04:19 GMTRT Launches Broadcast Channel in Germany
04:10 GMT'Egregious Actions': Trump Allies Ask McCarthy to Remove Cheney, Kinzinger From House GOP Conference
03:40 GMTMusic Producer ‘Flow La Movie’ & Eight Others Die in Plane Crash in the Dominican Republic