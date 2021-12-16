https://sputniknews.com/20211216/nord-stream-2-not-discussed-at-eu-eastern-partnership-summit-finnish-prime-minister-says-1091564954.html

The EU Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels did not discuss Nord Stream 2 or specific sanctions against Russia

"We did not discuss Nord Stream 2. We did not discuss specific sanctions," Marin said.The prime minister added that the meeting was focused on the role of Russia in conflicts in the region and, in particular, its alleged actions in Ukraine and on its borders.The summit was attended by five of the six EU partner countries. Belarus refused to participate.Brussels hosted the EU Eastern Partnership Summit on Wednesday, during which the participants focused on the political and economic situation in Eastern Europe.Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it sees as a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

