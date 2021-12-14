Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/austrian-chancellor-expects-nord-stream-2-to-be-launched-as-planned-1091506897.html
Austrian Chancellor Expects Nord Stream 2 to Be Launched as Planned
Austrian Chancellor Expects Nord Stream 2 to Be Launched as Planned
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer told Die Welt newspaper that he opposes linking the launch of the Nord Stream 2 project to the situation... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-14T08:18+0000
2021-12-14T08:23+0000
austria
europe
russia
ukraine
germany
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1b/1082466769_0:30:1334:780_1920x0_80_0_0_626c3615345745d7b5820e0743a91230.png
As long as European countries need gas and oil, it is important to secure energy supplies from as many sources as possible and have adequate gas pipelines, the official said.He also rejected Washington's demands to use the pipeline as a means of pressure on Moscow over Ukraine.The statement comes after reports suggested that Berlin may halt the project if Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate into a war, cutting energy deliveries from Russia to Central Europe via the Baltic Sea.Suggestions that there is a threat of a "Russian invasion" were blasted by Moscow, with President Putin stressing during talks with Joe Biden that Russian forces are deployed on the country’s own territory, not in Ukraine, and do not pose a threat to anyone.The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was finished earlier this year and is ready to start pumping gas to Germany – from where it can be carried further west and south. However, the project first requires certification from German and European regulators.
austria
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1b/1082466769_69:0:1269:900_1920x0_80_0_0_971602533994429d798170f431f6c391.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
austria, europe, russia, ukraine, germany, nord stream 2

Austrian Chancellor Expects Nord Stream 2 to Be Launched as Planned

08:18 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 08:23 GMT 14.12.2021)
© Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Paul LangrockWork on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline.
Work on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Paul Langrock
Subscribe
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer told Die Welt newspaper that he opposes linking the launch of the Nord Stream 2 project to the situation in Ukraine and expects the pipeline to be launched soon as planned.

"I expect the Nord Stream 2 to launch soon as planned," Nehammer said.

As long as European countries need gas and oil, it is important to secure energy supplies from as many sources as possible and have adequate gas pipelines, the official said.
He also rejected Washington's demands to use the pipeline as a means of pressure on Moscow over Ukraine.

"I am against linking the launch of the Nord Stream 2 with Russia's behaviour in Ukraine. This way the EU will hurt itself", he added.

The statement comes after reports suggested that Berlin may halt the project if Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate into a war, cutting energy deliveries from Russia to Central Europe via the Baltic Sea.
Suggestions that there is a threat of a "Russian invasion" were blasted by Moscow, with President Putin stressing during talks with Joe Biden that Russian forces are deployed on the country’s own territory, not in Ukraine, and do not pose a threat to anyone.
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeA road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was finished earlier this year and is ready to start pumping gas to Germany – from where it can be carried further west and south. However, the project first requires certification from German and European regulators.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:25 GMTPolice Investigate 'Suspicious Death' at Tesla Factory in California
08:20 GMTNike Buys Virtual Sneaker Maker RTFKT
08:18 GMTAustrian Chancellor Expects Nord Stream 2 to Be Launched as Planned
08:08 GMTIsraeli Politicians and Media Tend to Ignore Netanyahu's Achievements, Here's Why
07:53 GMTBlinken: China's 'Aggressive Actions' a Cause of 'Concern' in Asia, Threaten $3 Trillion in Commerce
07:24 GMTBlinken Urges Senate to Act to Confirm Biden's Nominees 'For the Sake of Our National Security'
07:19 GMTKentucky Residents Reel From Devastating Tornado, Prepare to Deal With Aftermath
07:11 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Legal Team 'to Call 35 Witnesses' During Her Trial
06:54 GMTRussia's Black Sea Fleet Monitoring French Frigate Auvergne
06:45 GMT'I'm Going to Die For PSG': Sergio Ramos on His Team's UEFA Champions League Draw With Real Madrid
06:42 GMTWorld's Happiest Country Sees 'Concerning' Rise in Depression Among Students Amid COVID Isolation
06:12 GMTSeven People Killed, Four Injured as Car Carrying Migrants Rams Into a House in Hungary
06:12 GMTWho's 'Been Afflack'? Snoop Dogg Baffles Twitter by Butchering Names of Golden Globe Nominees
06:10 GMTBoris Johnson Faces Largest Tory Rebellion of His Prime Ministership as MPs Vote on New COVID Rules
06:07 GMTLakhimpur Kheri Violence: Killing of Farmers Was a Planned and Deliberate Act, Probe Panel Alleges
05:55 GMTDanish Ex-Minister Gets Prison Sentence in Historic Impeachment Trial Over Separated Migrant Couples
05:26 GMTNorway Introduces Alcohol Ban, Remote Work Amid Raging Omicron Infection
04:43 GMT'What the Hell Was That?': Trump Was Furious With Bibi Over Move to Push Into West Bank, Author Says
04:30 GMTPresident Biden Approves Tennessee, Illinois Emergency Declarations After Deadly Tornadoes
03:39 GMTIndonesia Revokes Tsunami Warning Following 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake