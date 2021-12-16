https://sputniknews.com/20211216/made-in-china-elon-musk-lookalike-wows-social-media-sparks-concerns-about-deepfake-1091581128.html

'Made in China': Elon Musk Lookalike Wows Social Media, Sparks Concerns About Deepfake

The video in question was originally posted on TikTok, and shows a man who appears to resemble Musk standing next to a car. 16.12.2021, Sputnik International

A new video that features a man who bears a certain resemblance to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has recently triggered debates online, as users have raised questions regarding the footage’s authenticity.The video, originally posted on TikTok, shows a man who has been dubbed “Yi Long Musk” standing next to a car, “mimicking the Tesla CEO”, as the New York Post put it.According to the newspaper, many social media users doubted whether the man in the video is indeed a celebrity lookalike, sparking arguments that it could actually be a deepfake.“It’s a deep fake. There’s a small glitch when he speaks as the camera is panning around; it’s in the eyes and the mouth looks delayed,” one such netizen insisted.There were also those, however, who simply joked about the situation, using phrases such as “Made in China ‘Elon Musk’” to describe it.

