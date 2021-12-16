Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/made-in-china-elon-musk-lookalike-wows-social-media-sparks-concerns-about-deepfake-1091581128.html
'Made in China': Elon Musk Lookalike Wows Social Media, Sparks Concerns About Deepfake
'Made in China': Elon Musk Lookalike Wows Social Media, Sparks Concerns About Deepfake
The video in question was originally posted on TikTok, and shows a man who appears to resemble Musk standing next to a car. 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-16T19:11+0000
2021-12-16T19:11+0000
elon musk
video
social media
viral
lookalikes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082881779_0:113:2157:1326_1920x0_80_0_0_1677bea37a64483f59faecf9e347eced.jpg
A new video that features a man who bears a certain resemblance to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has recently triggered debates online, as users have raised questions regarding the footage’s authenticity.The video, originally posted on TikTok, shows a man who has been dubbed “Yi Long Musk” standing next to a car, “mimicking the Tesla CEO”, as the New York Post put it.According to the newspaper, many social media users doubted whether the man in the video is indeed a celebrity lookalike, sparking arguments that it could actually be a deepfake.“It’s a deep fake. There’s a small glitch when he speaks as the camera is panning around; it’s in the eyes and the mouth looks delayed,” one such netizen insisted.There were also those, however, who simply joked about the situation, using phrases such as “Made in China ‘Elon Musk’” to describe it.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082881779_120:0:2037:1438_1920x0_80_0_0_35bf501f1b77dc92260dd1d2659dbd42.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, video, social media, viral, lookalikes

'Made in China': Elon Musk Lookalike Wows Social Media, Sparks Concerns About Deepfake

19:11 GMT 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeFILE PHOTO: Red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin
FILE PHOTO: Red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The video in question was originally posted on TikTok, and shows a man who appears to resemble Musk standing next to a car.
A new video that features a man who bears a certain resemblance to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has recently triggered debates online, as users have raised questions regarding the footage’s authenticity.
The video, originally posted on TikTok, shows a man who has been dubbed “Yi Long Musk” standing next to a car, “mimicking the Tesla CEO”, as the New York Post put it.
According to the newspaper, many social media users doubted whether the man in the video is indeed a celebrity lookalike, sparking arguments that it could actually be a deepfake.
“It’s a deep fake. There’s a small glitch when he speaks as the camera is panning around; it’s in the eyes and the mouth looks delayed,” one such netizen insisted.
There were also those, however, who simply joked about the situation, using phrases such as “Made in China ‘Elon Musk’” to describe it.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:34 GMTIsrael's F-16s Strike 8 Missiles at ​​Damascus Airport, 1 Person Killed - Russian Military
19:11 GMT'Made in China': Elon Musk Lookalike Wows Social Media, Sparks Concerns About Deepfake
19:07 GMTKentucky Tornado Death Toll Rises to 75, Number of Missing Down to 16
19:05 GMTUS Air Force Permanently Deploys First F-35s in Europe in Response to ‘Resurgent Russia’
19:02 GMTYe Wants to Turn All His Homes Into Churches, Says 'Ultimate Good Life is Simpler'
19:01 GMTRussian Envoy: Extension of Certification Period for Nord Stream 2 'Political'
18:59 GMTUS Senate Passes Final Version of Uyghur Protection Bill, Sends to Biden for Signature
18:58 GMTAunt, Mother, Rainbow: BoJo's Newborn Daughter's Name & Its Origins Revealed
18:32 GMTOne Israeli Dead After West Bank Shooting
18:31 GMTWhite House Says AUKUS, Climate Leadership Among Top Foreign Policy Achievements of 2021
18:26 GMTBiden’s Build Back Better Reportedly Stalled Into 2022 Amid Stanch Resistance From Joe Manchin
18:17 GMTEMA Approves Additional Production Site for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine
18:05 GMTJake Paul & Tyron Woodley Give Press Conference Ahead of Boxing Rematch
17:48 GMTDaesh Killed Record Number of People Outside Syria, Iraq in 2020, US State Department Says
17:38 GMTUS Unveils Legal Trigger for War With Russia
17:25 GMT'Shifty Schiff'? Top House Dem Presented Doctored Text Message at January 6 Hearing
17:18 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Increase Debt Limit by $2.5Trln Into Law
17:03 GMTECB Lowers Eurozone’s 2022 GDP Projection to 4.2%, Doubles Inflation Forecast
17:01 GMTRoyal Air Force Fighter Jet Shoots Down Drone in Syria
16:52 GMTSheena Bora Case: Jailed Mother of Killed Indian Woman Claims Her Daughter is 'Alive in Kashmir'