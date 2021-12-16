https://sputniknews.com/20211216/india-navy-needs-third-aircraft-carrier-to-effectively-take-on-adversaries-parliamentary-panel-says-1091566672.html

India Navy Needs Third Aircraft Carrier to Effectively Take on Adversaries, Parliamentary Panel Says

India Navy Needs Third Aircraft Carrier to Effectively Take on Adversaries, Parliamentary Panel Says

A parliamentary standing committee on defence has recommended an "unavoidable requirement" of a third aircraft carrier for the Indian Navy to boost the combat capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region.

2021-12-16T14:07+0000

2021-12-16T14:07+0000

2021-12-16T14:07+0000

pakistan

indian navy

submarines

indian ocean

china

asia-pacific

aircraft carrier

people's liberation army (pla) navy

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091384937_0:0:2571:1446_1920x0_80_0_0_9ad8758b587120583d307c1796fe446d.jpg

A parliamentary standing committee on defence has recommended an "unavoidable requirement" of a third aircraft carrier for the Indian Navy to boost the combat capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region.If the Defence Ministry includes the recommendation in the upcoming acquisition plan, the Indian Navy will mirror China's People's Liberation Army Navy in aircraft carrier strength.The recommendation comes as the Indian Navy works on a modified 15-year Maritime Capability Perspective Plan, while the Department of Military Affairs is toiling a 10-year Integrated Capability Development plan.Head of Department of Military Affairs Gen. Bipin Rawat, who tragically died in a military helicopter crash last week, had questioned the requirement of the third aircraft carrier.Presently, the Indian Navy operates only a Russian origin INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier, while the second aircraft carrier, which can host 30 aircraft and helicopters, is undergoing an advanced stage of trials.The Indian Ministry of Defence has cited the COVID pandemic for the delay in delivery of the second aircraft carrier. The parliamentary committee flagged "repeated delays in achievement of various milestones in the project", leading to huge time and money overruns in the construction.The panel expressed satisfaction over the progress of 41 ships and submarines, which are under construction at various shipyards. 24 Multi-Role Helicopters (MRH) and four additional Boeing P8I surveillance planes are scheduled for delivery in the near future.Last month, Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh admitted that the force closely monitors the ongoing cooperation between China and Pakistan. Pakistan has set a target to induct eight Chinese submarines by 2028.

https://sputniknews.com/20200501/china-enters-indian-ocean-at-time-of-covid-19-crisis-indias-navy-hurting-more-than-expected-1079159771.html

pakistan

indian ocean

china

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

pakistan, indian navy, submarines, indian ocean, china, asia-pacific, aircraft carrier, people's liberation army (pla) navy, india