Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/dont-interfere-in-our-hindutva-movement-bjp-mp-warns-prospective-us-ambassador-to-india-1091565176.html
Don't 'Interfere in Our Hindutva Movement', BJP MP Warns Prospective US Ambassador to India
Don't 'Interfere in Our Hindutva Movement', BJP MP Warns Prospective US Ambassador to India
Indian Parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy has warned Eric Garcetti, US President Joe Biden’s pick for Ambassador to New Delhi, against interfering in India's Hindutva movement.
2021-12-16T10:55+0000
2021-12-16T10:55+0000
joe biden
narendra modi
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
us
hinduism
eric garcetti
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105512/13/1055121343_0:0:4601:2589_1920x0_80_0_0_9a21d739ae3aa13acf26398b3de93d38.jpg
Indian Parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy has warned Eric Garcetti, US President Joe Biden’s pick for Ambassador to New Delhi, against interfering in India's Hindutva movement, arguing that the South Asian nation had a “Hindu identity” like the US had a “Christian” one.Swamy, a member of the nation's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), invoked American political scientist Samuel. P Huntington's 1996 bestseller "Clash of Civilisations and the Remaking of World Order", a seminal book which argues that cultural and religious identities, rather than political ideologies, would be the primary sources of conflict in the post-Cold War world.The term ‘Hindutva’, which roughly translates as 'Hinduness', was coined by Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the 1920s. It has gained increasing prominence since the election victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP in 2014. According to Savarkar, Hinduism is the “essence” of India.Hindutva is viewed as a form of Hindu nationalism which seeks to establish the cultural and political pre-eminence of the Hindu religion in India. The BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its ideological parent organisation, proudly champion the Hindutva ideology.Its detractors, which include the federal opposition Congress party, say that Hindutva discriminates against non-Hindus, including Muslims.Meanwhile, BJP parliamentarian Swamy’s remarks come a day after Garcetti, currently the mayor of Los Angeles, said at a US Senate hearing to confirm his ambassadorial post that he would “engage” with Indian authorities on matters concerning human rights, the “backsliding of democracy” under Prime Minister Modi’s government as well “discrimination” against the Muslim minority in the country.The committee members also asked Garcetti if he would voice his concerns against India’s federal Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was described as “discriminating” against Indian Muslims."…human rights, defence of democracy is a pillar of our foreign policy but to answer specifically, if confirmed, I will actively raise these issues or raise them with humility. It's a two-way street on these, but I intend to engage directly with civil society", he said in response.In addition to Swamy, Garcetti’s remarks haven’t gone down well with several prominent Indian observers.Former Indian foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal said that the US must learn to “respect” the Indian democracy and stop assuming that New Delhi is “answerable” to it.
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/madhya-pradesh-minister-vows-to-ban-book-comparing-hindutva-with-daesh-ideology-1090677282.html
https://sputniknews.com/20200917/trump-neutral-on-kashmir-citizenship-law-making-him-popular-among-indian-americans-say-analysts-1080482824.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105512/13/1055121343_231:0:4198:2975_1920x0_80_0_0_0ae5156b802219e76df4763ac411ea29.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), us, hinduism, eric garcetti, india

Don't 'Interfere in Our Hindutva Movement', BJP MP Warns Prospective US Ambassador to India

10:55 GMT 16.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / MONEY SHARMAIn this photograph taken on May 9, 2016, Subramanian Swamy, an Indian politician and a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, gestures during an interview with AFP in New Delhi
In this photograph taken on May 9, 2016, Subramanian Swamy, an Indian politician and a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, gestures during an interview with AFP in New Delhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / MONEY SHARMA
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
New Delhi has rejected criticism of its human rights record, raised by the US during several official meetings between the two nations. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in July that “the quest for a more perfect union applies as much to the Indian democracy as it does to the American one".
Indian Parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy has warned Eric Garcetti, US President Joe Biden’s pick for Ambassador to New Delhi, against interfering in India's Hindutva movement, arguing that the South Asian nation had a “Hindu identity” like the US had a “Christian” one.
Swamy, a member of the nation's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), invoked American political scientist Samuel. P Huntington's 1996 bestseller "Clash of Civilisations and the Remaking of World Order", a seminal book which argues that cultural and religious identities, rather than political ideologies, would be the primary sources of conflict in the post-Cold War world.
"We have nothing to hide and we can answer him as good as we get. But Hindutva is an internal matter while human rights is not an internal matter since it is part of United Nations (UN) Charter," Swamy also said.
The term ‘Hindutva’, which roughly translates as 'Hinduness', was coined by Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the 1920s. It has gained increasing prominence since the election victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP in 2014.
According to Savarkar, Hinduism is the “essence” of India.
Hindutva is viewed as a form of Hindu nationalism which seeks to establish the cultural and political pre-eminence of the Hindu religion in India. The BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its ideological parent organisation, proudly champion the Hindutva ideology.
Situation in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vows to Ban Book 'Comparing Hindutva With Daesh Ideology'
12 November, 13:00 GMT
Its detractors, which include the federal opposition Congress party, say that Hindutva discriminates against non-Hindus, including Muslims.

“There are two words today in the country, Hindu and Hindutvavadi (followers of Hindutva). I am a Hindu but not a Hindutvavadi. Mahatma Gandhi is Hindu, (Nathuram) Godse (the person who assassinated Gandhi) is Hindutvavadi. A Hindu faces his fear while Hindutavadi bows down before his fear, and that fear creates enmity. This is the difference between Hindu and Hindutavadi," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at a public event this week.

Meanwhile, BJP parliamentarian Swamy’s remarks come a day after Garcetti, currently the mayor of Los Angeles, said at a US Senate hearing to confirm his ambassadorial post that he would “engage” with Indian authorities on matters concerning human rights, the “backsliding of democracy” under Prime Minister Modi’s government as well “discrimination” against the Muslim minority in the country.

"There's no question that the US-India relationship should be underpinned by our common commitment to democracy, to human rights, and civil society, as enshrined in our constitutions", Garcetti said during the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing.

The committee members also asked Garcetti if he would voice his concerns against India’s federal Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was described as “discriminating” against Indian Muslims.
"…human rights, defence of democracy is a pillar of our foreign policy but to answer specifically, if confirmed, I will actively raise these issues or raise them with humility. It's a two-way street on these, but I intend to engage directly with civil society", he said in response.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace after giving a joint statement in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2020
Trump Neutral On Kashmir, Citizenship Law, Making Him Popular Among Indian-Americans, Say Analysts
17 September 2020, 07:25 GMT
In addition to Swamy, Garcetti’s remarks haven’t gone down well with several prominent Indian observers.
Former Indian foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal said that the US must learn to “respect” the Indian democracy and stop assuming that New Delhi is “answerable” to it.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:56 GMTGerman Regulator Reportedly Says Decision on Nord Stream 2 Not Expected in First Half of 2022
10:55 GMTDon't 'Interfere in Our Hindutva Movement', BJP MP Warns Prospective US Ambassador to India
10:50 GMTAs Embattled Boris Johnson May Face No Confidence Vote, How is it Triggered and What Does it Entail?
10:44 GMTBen Affleck Says Claims That He Blamed Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for Alcoholism 'Taken Out of Context'
10:37 GMTPhilippine Authorities Start Evacuation as Typhoon Rai Approaches, Official Says
10:27 GMTIndia: Congress Demands Resignation of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence – Video
10:19 GMTRussian Investment in US Treasuries Plummets to New Low
10:01 GMTUS Navy Says 5 Iranian Drug Smugglers Saved From Sinking Vessel in Gulf of Oman
09:59 GMTRussia Not Involved in Khangoshvili’s Murder, Believes Sokolov Innocent, Foreign Ministry Says
09:58 GMTMaxwell's Defence Promise 'Shocking' Revelations at Resuming Trial of Epstein's Alleged 'Pimp'
09:50 GMTIndian Cabinet Reportedly Backs Raising Legal Marriage Age for Women From 18 to 21
09:30 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Zelensky Hold Joint Press Conference
09:17 GMTYouTube Blocks RT DE Broadcast Channel on Day of Its Launch
09:16 GMTReddit Files Official Paperwork for Proposed IPO
08:48 GMTAustralian Police Detain 2 Eco-Activists, Charge 1 After Targeting Coal Train, Reports Say
08:43 GMTMoscow to Announce Response Measures to Expulsion of Diplomats From Berlin in Near Future
07:50 GMTLib Dems Vying for Conservative Stronghold North Shropshire in 'Coin Toss' By-Election
07:43 GMTFour Children Dead, Five Injured After Winds Lift Bouncy Castle Into Air in Australia
07:42 GMTSecurity Guarantees Proposals Handover to US is Step Towards Substantive Dialogue, Moscow
07:32 GMTTurkish Lira Hits New Record Low of 15 Liras to Dollar