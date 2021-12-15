Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/bidens-ambassador-pick-will-prioritise-strengthening-indias-capacity-to-deter-aggression-1091530747.html
Biden's Ambassador Pick Will Prioritise Strengthening India's Capacity to 'Deter Aggression'
Biden's Ambassador Pick Will Prioritise Strengthening India's Capacity to 'Deter Aggression'
The 50-year-old mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, has said that helping India "defend its sovereignty" as well as engaging with the Indian government on "democratic backsliding" and "discrimination" against minorities would be his priorities once he is confirmed as Washington's next envoy to New Delhi.
2021-12-15T07:13+0000
2021-12-15T07:13+0000
los angeles
joe biden
ladakh region
us
china
mayor eric garcetti
caatsa
protests against new citizenship law in india
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091533608_0:84:3071:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_ab4cdfef4275fe0ff9fba1bf1485ba6a.jpg
The 50-year-old mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, has said that helping India "defend its sovereignty" as well as engaging with the Indian government on "democratic backsliding" and "discrimination" against minorities would be his priorities once he is confirmed as Washington's next envoy to New Delhi.Garcetti was tapped by the Biden administration in July to be the next American ambassador to India. Yet, the confirmations of Garcetti and dozens of other prospective US ambassadors have been pending before the US Congress amid a logjam over disagreements on national security policies between the Democrats and the Republicans.On Tuesday, Garcetti, along with Donald Bloom (Biden's pick as next US ambassador to Pakistan) and Dr Amy Gutman (the pick for envoy to Berlin), appeared before the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in a confirmation hearing."We will do that through counterterrorism cooperation, joint freedom of navigation and patrolling and military exercises, which I have witnessed personally with my brave Indian counterparts, as well as through the sales of best defence technology to fully realise the potential of our major defence partnership", added the LA mayor.The remarks come amid a lingering border standoff between China and India in the eastern Ladakh region. Thirteen rounds of military commander-level talks and several rounds of official meetings, including a series of talks between the foreign ministers, have failed to resolve the standoff, the deadliest in over four decades.Garcetti was also probed on how he would help the US navigate the India-Russia relationship, as members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee pointed at the $5.43 billion deal between New Delhi and Moscow for the supply of five columns of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. Despite several members of the Biden administration indicating that New Delhi could be sanctioned under a domestic piece of legislation called the Countering American Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for engaging in defence transactions with Moscow, New Delhi went ahead with the deal and said it was in India's "national interest" to do so.Garcetti also said that he would "regularly engage" with Indian officials on various issues of human rights, including on "democratic backsliding" in the country as well as "discrimination against minorities".Garcetti was then asked if he would raise India's Citizenship Amendment Law (CAA), which the senators described as "discriminating" against Muslims, with New Delhi during his potential stint in India.The CAA fast-tracks citizenship applications to India for non-Muslim minorities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. It was cleared by the Indian Parliament in 2019. The new law triggered widespread protests by Muslim organisations and opposition parties in India, who argue that the CAA could be a ploy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government to disenfranchise Muslims.The Indian prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah have maintained that the CAA won't lead to any Indian citizen being deprived of their citizenship.
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/blinken-urges-senate-to-act-to-confirm-bidens-ambassador-picks-1091505340.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210614/one-year-after-galwan-battle-china-reasserts-claim-over-ladakh-with-more-infra-bomber-trials-1083146160.html
los angeles
ladakh region
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091533608_73:0:2804:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8045ee22e5c87d0d90e60ab8673cae50.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
los angeles, joe biden, ladakh region, us, china, mayor eric garcetti, caatsa, protests against new citizenship law in india, india

Biden's Ambassador Pick Will Prioritise Strengthening India's Capacity to 'Deter Aggression'

07:13 GMT 15.12.2021
© AP Photo / Julio CortezFILE - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti arrives for an event to honor the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team at the White House, July 2, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti arrives for an event to honor the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team at the White House, July 2, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
Eric Garcetti, tipped to be the next US ambassador to India, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday that "few nations are more vital to the future of American security and prosperity than India". Garcetti stated that if confirmed, he would try to strike a balance between deepening bilateral ties and raising human rights concerns.
The 50-year-old mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, has said that helping India "defend its sovereignty" as well as engaging with the Indian government on "democratic backsliding" and "discrimination" against minorities would be his priorities once he is confirmed as Washington's next envoy to New Delhi.
Garcetti was tapped by the Biden administration in July to be the next American ambassador to India.
Yet, the confirmations of Garcetti and dozens of other prospective US ambassadors have been pending before the US Congress amid a logjam over disagreements on national security policies between the Democrats and the Republicans.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific strategy at the Universitas Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia December 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
Blinken Urges Senate to Act to Confirm Biden's Nominees 'For the Sake of Our National Security'
Yesterday, 07:24 GMT
On Tuesday, Garcetti, along with Donald Bloom (Biden's pick as next US ambassador to Pakistan) and Dr Amy Gutman (the pick for envoy to Berlin), appeared before the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in a confirmation hearing.

"India is situated in a tough neighbourhood. If confirmed, I intend to double-down on our efforts to strengthen India's capacity to secure its borders, defend its sovereignty, and deter aggression", Garcetti said.

"We will do that through counterterrorism cooperation, joint freedom of navigation and patrolling and military exercises, which I have witnessed personally with my brave Indian counterparts, as well as through the sales of best defence technology to fully realise the potential of our major defence partnership", added the LA mayor.
The remarks come amid a lingering border standoff between China and India in the eastern Ladakh region.
Thirteen rounds of military commander-level talks and several rounds of official meetings, including a series of talks between the foreign ministers, have failed to resolve the standoff, the deadliest in over four decades.
A satellite image taken over Galwan Valley in Ladakh, India, parts of which are contested with China - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2021
One Year After Galwan Battle: China 'Reasserts Claim Over Ladakh With More Infra, Bomber Trials'
14 June, 20:00 GMT
Garcetti was also probed on how he would help the US navigate the India-Russia relationship, as members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee pointed at the $5.43 billion deal between New Delhi and Moscow for the supply of five columns of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.
Despite several members of the Biden administration indicating that New Delhi could be sanctioned under a domestic piece of legislation called the Countering American Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for engaging in defence transactions with Moscow, New Delhi went ahead with the deal and said it was in India's "national interest" to do so.

"If confirmed, though, I would advocate following the continued diversification of India's weapon[s] system, the threats to our own weapon[s] systems if that diversification doesn't occur, because we have to protect our data and our systems and work towards really growing this major defence partnership", Garcetti said.

Garcetti also said that he would "regularly engage" with Indian officials on various issues of human rights, including on "democratic backsliding" in the country as well as "discrimination against minorities".

"There's no question that the US-India relationship should be underpinned by our common commitment to democracy, to human rights, and civil society, as enshrined in our constitutions", remarked Garcetti.

Garcetti was then asked if he would raise India's Citizenship Amendment Law (CAA), which the senators described as "discriminating" against Muslims, with New Delhi during his potential stint in India.

"…human rights, defence of democracy is a pillar of our foreign policy but to answer specifically, if confirmed, I will actively raise these issues or raise them with humility. It's a two-way street on these, but I intend to engage directly with civil society", Garcetti replied.

The CAA fast-tracks citizenship applications to India for non-Muslim minorities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. It was cleared by the Indian Parliament in 2019.
The new law triggered widespread protests by Muslim organisations and opposition parties in India, who argue that the CAA could be a ploy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government to disenfranchise Muslims.
The Indian prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah have maintained that the CAA won't lead to any Indian citizen being deprived of their citizenship.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:20 GMTPep Guardiola Fastest to Reach 500 Premier League Goals as Manager With a Single Club
07:13 GMTBiden's Ambassador Pick Will Prioritise Strengthening India's Capacity to 'Deter Aggression'
07:08 GMTUS Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
07:03 GMT500 Swedish Conscripts Sent Home After 'Serious Violations', Abusive Behaviour
07:02 GMTBeijing Welcomes Participation of Taiwanese Compatriots in 2022 Winter Olympics
06:30 GMTWATCH Jen Psaki Dodge Question on Biden Administration's Biggest Foreign Policy Achievement
06:07 GMTNorwegian MPs See 'Democracy Problems' as NATO Boss Stoltenberg Enters Race to Lead Central Bank
05:55 GMTRussia Views US Statements About Potentially Sending Troops to Eastern Europe as Provocative
05:53 GMTAt Least Two Injured After Major Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong World Trade Centre - Videos
05:48 GMTEx-London Mayoral Candidate Bailey Resigns as Damning Photos From Lockdown Christmas Party Emerge
05:39 GMTBoris Johnson Urged to Unite Conservative Party as PM Suffers Largest Tory Revolt Over COVID Rules
05:08 GMTDanish Firm Felled for Supplying Fuel to Russia in Syria in 'Very Special' Case
04:17 GMTNine-Year-Old Dies in Missouri Tornado Moments After Mother Texted Photo From 'Safe Space'
04:10 GMTUS House Majority Votes to Hold Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows in Contempt of Congress
04:06 GMTNY Ethics Panel Orders Ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo to Repay Profits From $5.1 Million Book Deal
02:41 GMTUS House Approves Bicameral Bill to Ban Imports From China's Xinjiang
02:10 GMTNo Rest For Student Loan Debt
01:51 GMTIran Imposes No Preconditions or New Conditions in Vienna Nuclear Talks - Envoy to UN
00:46 GMTKratos UAS Unveils First Drone Design for US Air Force's Off-Board Sensing Station Programme
00:01 GMTVideo: Suspicious Package Prompts DC Police to Temporarily Cordon Off Russian Embassy