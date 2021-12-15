https://sputniknews.com/20211215/iranian-daily-publishes-map-of-targets-in-israel-tehran-could-strike-in-case-of-armed-conflict-1091548912.html

Iranian Daily Publishes Map of 'Targets in Israel' Tehran Could Strike in Case of Armed Conflict

Iranian daily newspaper Tehran Times has published a map of Israel covered in red dots presumably representing the sites that might be targeted by Iran should Israel attack it.

Iranian daily newspaper, Tehran Times, has published a map of Israel covered in red dots presumably representing sites that might be targeted by Iran should Israel launch a pre-emptive attack. Shown on the front page of the latest edition of the newspaper, the map marks dozens of locations in Israel and is followed by a headline which simply reads, "Just One Wrong Move!"The article itself is reminiscent of a recent report in Israel's newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, which claimed that a recent airstrike in Syria was Tel Aviv's "direct message" to Iran. The Israeli media also reported that Israeli Air Force and military intelligence had recently boosted their numbers in preparation for an alleged future "attack on Iran".Tehran Times also recalled that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed plans to hold large-scale war games next year simulating an offensive against the Islamic Republic.The Iranian newspaper stressed that it did not need to remind Israel of the recent advances Tehran has achieved in the defence industry. It also reiterated the 2013 warning of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who cautioned Israel against attacking Iran, vowing that such an offensive would have dire consequences.Tehran Times did not elaborate whether its map is based on insider information about Tehran war plans or just their own prediction. The map itself raises certain questions since it contains marks on Lebanese territory, as well as several Palestinian cities – Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah and Hebron. There are also several marks in the empty spaces of the Negev desert.

