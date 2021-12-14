https://sputniknews.com/20211214/lakhimpur-kheri-violence-killing-of-farmers-was-a-planned-and-deliberate-act-probe-panel-alleges-1091501607.html

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Killing of Farmers Was a Planned and Deliberate Act, Probe Panel Alleges

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Killing of Farmers Was a Planned and Deliberate Act, Probe Panel Alleges

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh State has said that the incident was a "well-planned and deliberate act, not an act of negligence or callousness".

2021-12-14T06:07+0000

2021-12-14T06:07+0000

2021-12-14T06:17+0000

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

india

violence

uttar pradesh

farmers

killing

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089740131_0:0:3063:1723_1920x0_80_0_0_c02cf1e10f34c5fccd1fb9b06a5d32e9.jpg

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh State has said that the incident was a "well-planned and deliberate act, not an act of negligence or callousness".This has been stated in an application filed before the area's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM). The application filed by the SIT seeks to invoke criminal charges, including an attempt against the 13 accused in the case. Federal Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish, is among the 13.Other charges that the investigating officers seek to add include "voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention".Meanwhile, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court last week denied bail to Ashish Mishra, and the matter will next be heard on 6 January 2022.On 3 October, a convoy of three SUVs, allegedly belonging to Ajay Mishra, ran over a group of farmers protesting at Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikonia crossing area, killing eight people, including four farmers and a journalist. It also left nearly a dozen people injured, as farmers were protesting at the time against a visit by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians to the area.During the incident, protesters lynched two BJP politicians and a driver of a Mahindra Thar vehicle in the subsequent violence.

india

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, violence, uttar pradesh, farmers, killing, india