Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/lakhimpur-kheri-violence-killing-of-farmers-was-a-planned-and-deliberate-act-probe-panel-alleges-1091501607.html
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Killing of Farmers Was a Planned and Deliberate Act, Probe Panel Alleges
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Killing of Farmers Was a Planned and Deliberate Act, Probe Panel Alleges
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh State has said that the incident was a "well-planned and deliberate act, not an act of negligence or callousness".
2021-12-14T06:07+0000
2021-12-14T06:17+0000
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
violence
uttar pradesh
farmers
killing
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089740131_0:0:3063:1723_1920x0_80_0_0_c02cf1e10f34c5fccd1fb9b06a5d32e9.jpg
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh State has said that the incident was a "well-planned and deliberate act, not an act of negligence or callousness".This has been stated in an application filed before the area's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM). The application filed by the SIT seeks to invoke criminal charges, including an attempt against the 13 accused in the case. Federal Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish, is among the 13.Other charges that the investigating officers seek to add include "voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention".Meanwhile, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court last week denied bail to Ashish Mishra, and the matter will next be heard on 6 January 2022.On 3 October, a convoy of three SUVs, allegedly belonging to Ajay Mishra, ran over a group of farmers protesting at Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikonia crossing area, killing eight people, including four farmers and a journalist. It also left nearly a dozen people injured, as farmers were protesting at the time against a visit by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians to the area.During the incident, protesters lynched two BJP politicians and a driver of a Mahindra Thar vehicle in the subsequent violence.
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089740131_103:0:2834:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a1ff6c50cc7bd769578d4f690814c139.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, violence, uttar pradesh, farmers, killing, india

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Killing of Farmers Was a Planned and Deliberate Act, Probe Panel Alleges

06:07 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 06:17 GMT 14.12.2021)
© AP Photo / STRVillagers watch a burnt car which run over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
Villagers watch a burnt car which run over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© AP Photo / STR
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
On 3 October, eight people, including four farmers, died after being mowed down by a vehicle allegedly belonging to Ashish Mishra, son of federal minister Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh state.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh State has said that the incident was a "well-planned and deliberate act, not an act of negligence or callousness".
This has been stated in an application filed before the area's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).
The application filed by the SIT seeks to invoke criminal charges, including an attempt against the 13 accused in the case. Federal Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish, is among the 13.
Other charges that the investigating officers seek to add include "voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention".
Meanwhile, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court last week denied bail to Ashish Mishra, and the matter will next be heard on 6 January 2022.
On 3 October, a convoy of three SUVs, allegedly belonging to Ajay Mishra, ran over a group of farmers protesting at Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikonia crossing area, killing eight people, including four farmers and a journalist. It also left nearly a dozen people injured, as farmers were protesting at the time against a visit by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians to the area.
During the incident, protesters lynched two BJP politicians and a driver of a Mahindra Thar vehicle in the subsequent violence.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:45 GMT'I'm Going to Die For PSG': Sergio Ramos on His Team's UEFA Champions League Draw With Real Madrid
06:42 GMTWorld's Happiest Country Sees 'Concerning' Rise in Depression Among Students Amid COVID Isolation
06:12 GMTSeven People Killed, Four Injured as Car Carrying Migrants Rams Into a House in Hungary
06:12 GMTWho's 'Been Afflack'? Snoop Dogg Baffles Twitter by Butchering Names of Golden Globe Nominees
06:10 GMTBoris Johnson Faces Largest Tory Rebellion of His Prime Ministership as MPs Vote on New COVID Rules
06:07 GMTLakhimpur Kheri Violence: Killing of Farmers Was a Planned and Deliberate Act, Probe Panel Alleges
05:55 GMTDanish Ex-Minister Gets Prison Sentence in Historic Impeachment Trial Over Separated Migrant Couples
05:26 GMTNorway Introduces Alcohol Ban, Remote Work Amid Raging Omicron Infection
04:43 GMT'What the Hell Was That?': Trump Was Furious With Bibi Over Move to Push Into West Bank, Author Says
04:30 GMTPresident Biden Approves Tennessee, Illinois Emergency Declarations After Deadly Tornadoes
03:39 GMTIndonesia Revokes Tsunami Warning Following 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake
02:45 GMTUS Confiscates Record Number of Firearms at Airports in 2021 - TSA
02:31 GMTCalifornia Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate Through January 15 - Health Dept.
00:52 GMTJan. 6 Panel Votes to Hold Mark Meadows in Contempt Over Refusal to Comply With Subpoena
00:12 GMTSynthetic Marijuana Warning Issued After 'Spice' Leaves Dozens Hospitalized With Severe Bleeding
YesterdayThe Biggest Winners & Losers of the Champions League Redraw
Yesterday'Summit for Democracy': How Biden is Losing Asia-Pacific to China Without Firing a Shot
YesterdayQuestions Linger as to Why Workers Stayed at Kentucky Candle Factory After Tornado Warning Came
Yesterday'Not Elon Musk': Social Media Grills Time Magazine's Choice for Person of the Year
YesterdayTaiwan Minister's Feed Cut at US Democracy Summit After Map Shows ROC, China in Different Colors