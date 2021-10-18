https://sputniknews.com/20211018/stop-trains-indian-farmers-protest-for-removal-of-federal-minister-over-lakhimpur-kheri-violence-1089998823.html

'Stop Trains': Indian Farmers Protest for Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

'Stop Trains': Indian Farmers Protest for Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Farmers in India have been protesting for almost a year now, demanding the scrapping of three contentious farm laws passed by the BJP-led federal government... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T12:17+0000

2021-10-18T12:17+0000

2021-10-18T12:17+0000

politics

politics

protest

farmers

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

india

politics

protest

farmers

farmers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090005462_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cf36a5336cafea5a363500205379bfc9.jpg

An umbrella body of multiple farmers' unions in India -- Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) - is organising a "rail roko" (stop the trains) agitation on Monday. The six-hour nationwide protest is scheduled to continue from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. (Indian time). It aims to press the Narendra Modi government to remove federal Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over his son's alleged involvement in the recent Lakhimpur Kheri District violence in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The SKM and the farmers took to social media to draw support for the protest. They have urged everyone to unite and stop the trains, a general form of protest to draw maximum public and government attention.In a tweet in Hindi, the organisation said: "India cannot run without farmers. The farmers of India are demanding justice for themselves".A Twitter user said in a tweet: "Farmers demanding justice and honour for themselves".Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Kisan Union (farmers' body) leader and national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, while talking to the media, said that the agitation will take place at different places across various districts. "People across the country know where we shall stop trains", he said.Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police have said that action will be taken against those who participate in the protest called by the farmers' organisation.Law enforcement said that Section 144 has been imposed in the district, while the National Security Act (NSA) will be imposed if anyone tries to disrupt normalcy. Section 144, which generally prohibits public gatherings, is imposed in urgent cases of nuisance or danger of some event that has the potential to cause trouble or damage to human life or property.As per local media reports, 30 locations have been affected and eight trains were regulated in the Northern Railway Zone of the countryOn 3 October, a convoy of three vehicles drove through a crowd of protesting farmers in the village of Tikonia in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.After four farmers were mowed down by the minister's convoy, four others, including the minister's driver, two Bharatiya Janata Party workers, and a journalist, were beaten to death in the subsequent violence.The federal minister's son, Ashish Mishra, who is accused of killing the farmers by hitting them in an SUV, has already been arrested.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

politics, politics, protest, farmers, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, politics, protest, farmers, farmers, protest rally, politics, india