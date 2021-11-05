https://sputniknews.com/20211105/ahead-of-crucial-assembly-polls-in-five-indian-states-congress-slams-modi-govt-on-farmer-issues-1090495343.html

Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls in Five Indian States, Congress Slams Modi Gov't on Farmer Issues

Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls in Five Indian States, Congress Slams Modi Gov't on Farmer Issues

India's farmers have been protesting against controversial farm laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government last year. Protesters fear these laws... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T12:47+0000

2021-11-05T12:47+0000

2021-11-05T12:47+0000

new delhi

delhi

politics

politics

narendra modi

farmers

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

india

politics

farmers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090005462_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cf36a5336cafea5a363500205379bfc9.jpg

Ahead of crucial assembly polls in five Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party has attacked the government and its leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over farmers’ issues.In several tweets, the main opposition party has contrasted the help Congress-led state governments have been able to bring to the farmers with the perceived wrongs perpetrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led federal government.The party has said that the BJP-led federal government has done nothing to raise farmers' income whereas the Congress-led state government of Chhattisgarh has promised farmers an extra INR10,000 ($134) per acre.Highlighting the work done by the Congress government in Punjab state, the party said that its government has not only waived outstanding electricity bills but also slashed electricity prices by INR3 ($0.04) per unit.Congress berated the federal government for allegedly doing nothing for the farmers, and said that farmers' debts have risen by 58 percent since the BJP came to power.Congress also drew attention to the plight of the farmers because of a shortage of fertilisers.In one of the tweets, the party extended support to farmers saying that Congress will continue to stand by them and support them in their fight to repeal the three farm laws.In another tweet, the party condemned the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said that it will continue to fight for justice for the victims of the incident.In every tweet, the party highlighted the different issues which have been raised by the farmers in the protest which has lasted nearly a year and will mark its anniversary on 26 November.On 1 November, Rakesh Tikait, a spokesperson for Indian Farmers' Union Bharatiya Kisan Union warned the federal government that the protests would be intensified unless the three farm laws were scrapped by the first anniversary.Thousands of farmers have been protesting at three border points on the outskirts of Delhi – Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur. They argue that the new laws will end Minimum Support Price (MSP), a government-set guaranteed price for farmers' produce, and will pave the way for industrialists to enter the farming system. There have already been 11 rounds of talks between farmers and the government but all have remained inconclusive.

new delhi

delhi

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

new delhi, delhi, politics, politics, narendra modi, farmers, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, politics, farmers, congress, farmers, indian national congress, congress, narendra modi, politics, india