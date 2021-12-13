https://sputniknews.com/20211213/us-president-biden-approves-kentucky-disaster-declaration-1091474642.html

US President Biden Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration

At least 70 people were killed across the state by tornadoes, and, according to Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear, the death toll may soon surpass one hundred.

US President Joe Biden has issued a federal disaster declaration for Kentucky, paving the way for additional funds for the tornado-hit state.Biden previously stated that the spell of tornadoes which hit the country over the weekend, is probably one of the "largest" to ever take place in US history. Around 30 tornadoes were registered in at least five US states from Arkansas to Kentucky, with the most damage caused in the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, where a candle factory collapsed, resulting in mass casualties.

