US President Biden Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration
US President Biden Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration
At least 70 people were killed across the state by tornadoes, and, according to Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear, the death toll may soon surpass one hundred.
2021-12-13T04:25+0000
2021-12-13T04:54+0000
US President Joe Biden has issued a federal disaster declaration for Kentucky, paving the way for additional funds for the tornado-hit state.Biden previously stated that the spell of tornadoes which hit the country over the weekend, is probably one of the "largest" to ever take place in US history. Around 30 tornadoes were registered in at least five US states from Arkansas to Kentucky, with the most damage caused in the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, where a candle factory collapsed, resulting in mass casualties.
us, joe biden, tornadoes

US President Biden Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration

04:25 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 13.12.2021)
Aftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
At least 70 people were killed across the state by tornadoes, and, according to Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear, the death toll may soon surpass one hundred.
US President Joe Biden has issued a federal disaster declaration for Kentucky, paving the way for additional funds for the tornado-hit state.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and ordered Federal aid to supplement Commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes beginning on December 10, 2021, and continuing", the document says.

Biden previously stated that the spell of tornadoes which hit the country over the weekend, is probably one of the "largest" to ever take place in US history. Around 30 tornadoes were registered in at least five US states from Arkansas to Kentucky, with the most damage caused in the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, where a candle factory collapsed, resulting in mass casualties.
