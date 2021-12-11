Registration was successful!
At least 50 people have reportedly died in Kentucky alone after tornadoes hit central and southern US states.
US President Joe Biden called the deadly tornadoes that swept across parts of the country an "unimaginable tragedy." POTUS took to Twitter to say what it is being done to help the survivors and assess the damage.This comes after over 30 tornadoes were reported in at least five US states from Arkansas to Kentucky on Friday and Saturday. In Kentucky, the death toll exceeded 50 after what the governor described as "one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history."
Biden Calls Deadly Tornadoes in Five US States 'Unimaginable Tragedy'

15:23 GMT 11.12.2021 (Updated: 15:45 GMT 11.12.2021)
Being updated
At least 50 people have reportedly died in Kentucky alone after tornadoes hit central and southern US states.
US President Joe Biden called the deadly tornadoes that swept across parts of the country an "unimaginable tragedy."
POTUS took to Twitter to say what it is being done to help the survivors and assess the damage.
This comes after over 30 tornadoes were reported in at least five US states from Arkansas to Kentucky on Friday and Saturday. In Kentucky, the death toll exceeded 50 after what the governor described as "one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history."
