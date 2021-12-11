Biden Calls Deadly Tornadoes in Five US States 'Unimaginable Tragedy'

US President Joe Biden called the deadly tornadoes that swept across parts of the country an "unimaginable tragedy." POTUS took to Twitter to say what it is being done to help the survivors and assess the damage.This comes after over 30 tornadoes were reported in at least five US states from Arkansas to Kentucky on Friday and Saturday. In Kentucky, the death toll exceeded 50 after what the governor described as "one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history."
This morning, I was briefed on the devastating tornadoes across the central U.S. To lose a loved one in a storm like this is an unimaginable tragedy. We’re working with Governors to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue.
