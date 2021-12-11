https://sputniknews.com/20211211/biden-calls-deadly-tornadoes-in-five-us-states-unimaginable-tragedy--1091442938.html

Biden Calls Deadly Tornadoes in Five US States 'Unimaginable Tragedy'

At least 50 people have reportedly died in Kentucky alone after tornadoes hit central and southern US states. 11.12.2021, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden called the deadly tornadoes that swept across parts of the country an "unimaginable tragedy." POTUS took to Twitter to say what it is being done to help the survivors and assess the damage.This comes after over 30 tornadoes were reported in at least five US states from Arkansas to Kentucky on Friday and Saturday. In Kentucky, the death toll exceeded 50 after what the governor described as "one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history."

