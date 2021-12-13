https://sputniknews.com/20211213/top-south-african-cop-probing-covid-19-ppe-contracts-was-poisoned-police-sources-say-1091487218.html

Top South African Cop Probing COVID-19 PPE Contracts Was Poisoned, Police Sources Say

Top South African Cop Probing COVID-19 PPE Contracts Was Poisoned, Police Sources Say

Sindile Mfazi was said to be investigating corruption in the South African Police Service at the time of his death in July — which the force claimed was due to... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-13T18:01+0000

2021-12-13T18:01+0000

2021-12-13T18:01+0000

south africa

south african police service (saps)

coronavirus

covid-19

africa

corruption

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091486105_0:188:3002:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_08703bc26a6c9fc65666198becaf5f76.jpg

South Africa's second highest-ranking police commander did not die of COVID-19 while probing corruption in the force — but was poisoned, sources have claimed.South Africa's News 24 quoted police sources who finally dispelled the official explanation of the death in July of the Deputy National Police Commissioner of Crime Detection, Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi.The news site said Mfazi was poisoned with casting resin, a toxic chemical used in the manufacture moulds, plastic toys, and figurines.South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed on Monday that the general's death was under investigation, but not what kind offence was suspected. "All I am prepared to say is that a criminal investigation into this matter is under way", he added. "I will not comment on the nature of the investigation or whether it is a murder or culpable homicide investigation".The senior officer was 59 at the time of his death, which an SAPS press release said was “due to COVID-19-related complications”.But the Daily Maverick reported on 1 September that Mfazi's body had been exhumed a week after his funeral on the suspicion of foul play — details which the police spokesman clarified with a correction.“It is only after an inquest docket, and the evidence which it contains, is presented to an inquest prosecutor that a determination on the case can be made. Direction on the course the investigation must take is then given”.Corruption ProbeAt the time of his death, Mfazi was reported to be investigating the allegedly irregular procurement of R1.6 Billion (£76 million) worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) for SAPS officers during the COVID-19 pandemic.Questioned about rumours that Mfazi's home had been "cleaned up" after his death and that his laptop computer and documents regarding the probe were missing, Naidoo said: "I don’t know anything about that".But Mpho Kwinika, general secretary of the Independent Policing Union of SA, asked how the poisoning of a top police officer could have been missed.“It is alarming when the second-highest ranking officer in the SAPS dies under mysterious circumstances, though not surprising given the toxic environment some parts of the police service are in", he said.Kwinika warned that given Mfazi's role in crime intelligence, "SA needs to be very worried".

https://sputniknews.com/20210723/south-africans-demand-justice-for-massacre-of-300-by-private-guards-amid-zuma-protests-1083449193.html

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

south africa, south african police service (saps), coronavirus, covid-19, africa, corruption