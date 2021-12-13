https://sputniknews.com/20211213/biden-says-no-absolute-certainty-kentucky-tornado-caused-by-climate-change-but-unusual-1091494927.html

Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But Unusual

Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But Unusual

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Monday there is no absolute certainty the deadly tornado that struck several US states, including... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-13T19:04+0000

2021-12-13T19:04+0000

2021-12-13T19:04+0000

deadly tornadoes in us

joe biden

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091390084_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d48ce02153367ee11b3aec4257fc4d64.jpg

Moreover, Biden said that another thing that is for certain is how the tornado formed, how many places it touched down and the length of its path.Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday after at least four devastating tornadoes ripped through the state, leaving at least 64 dead and dozens more unaccounted for.Two tornado-related deaths have also been reported in the state of Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, six people died in a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville.

https://sputniknews.com/20211213/satellite-photos-tornadoes-us-1091480607.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, us