13.12.2021
Deadly Tornadoes in US
Devastating tornadoes and storms hit several US states demolishing homes, levelling buissnesses, and leaving dozens dead. Kentucky suffered the most - the death toll there could exceed 100, the governor said. US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/biden-says-no-absolute-certainty-kentucky-tornado-caused-by-climate-change-but-unusual-1091494927.html
Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But Unusual
Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But Unusual
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Monday there is no absolute certainty the deadly tornado that struck several US states, including... 13.12.2021
deadly tornadoes in us
joe biden
us
Moreover, Biden said that another thing that is for certain is how the tornado formed, how many places it touched down and the length of its path.Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday after at least four devastating tornadoes ripped through the state, leaving at least 64 dead and dozens more unaccounted for.Two tornado-related deaths have also been reported in the state of Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, six people died in a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville.
Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But Unusual

19:04 GMT 13.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Monday there is no absolute certainty the deadly tornado that struck several US states, including Kentucky, over the weekend was caused by climate change, but the size of the disaster is unusual.
"We can't say with absolute certainty that it was because of climate change... there is a lot of things that we don't know for certain, I don't want to say anything that's not precisely true," Biden said when asked if the tornado was caused by climate change. "What is certain is it is one of the worst tornado disasters that we've had in the country."
Moreover, Biden said that another thing that is for certain is how the tornado formed, how many places it touched down and the length of its path.
Фотографии ферм до и после прохождения торнадо по территории штата Арканзас в США - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
Deadly Tornadoes in US
Before and After: Heartbreaking Satellite Photos Show US Cities Ravaged by Powerful Tornadoes
11:56 GMT
Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday after at least four devastating tornadoes ripped through the state, leaving at least 64 dead and dozens more unaccounted for.
Two tornado-related deaths have also been reported in the state of Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, six people died in a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville.
